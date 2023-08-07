K FRIESE + ASSOCIATES, A LOCHNER COMPANY, APPOINTS HEATHER REAVEY AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K Friese + Associates (KFA), A Lochner Company, announces the newest member of its expanding team in Texas, Heather Reavey, PE. Bringing more than 30 years of experience, Heather is widely recognized for her exceptional client service and leadership abilities. Her expertise in cultivating trusted client relationships, driving business development, and successfully executing major infrastructure projects and programs will further enhance KFA and Lochner's ability to support its public sector clients.

Heather Reavey, PE
"We're thrilled to have Heather join our team. Her experience and outstanding reputation for client service and project delivery will help us continue to expand our service offerings," said KFA President, Karen A. Friese, PE.

As Senior Vice President and member of the KFA's leadership team, Heather will play a pivotal role in bolstering transportation and drainage services not just within the state of Texas but also on a national scale. Heather brings experience across multiple market sectors, including transportation, aviation, tolling, and rail/transit. Her project involvement spans various levels including federal, state, and local and encompasses diverse delivery types.

"I'm excited to join a dynamic firm that is known for their commitment to their clients, communities, and employees. I look forward to building upon KFA's tremendous foundation and contributing to the long-term success of our clients and firm," said Heather.

In May 2023, KFA was acquired by Lochner, a national infrastructure consulting firm, with the aim of expanding its professional talent and service offerings in Texas. Heather's appointment marks a significant milestone for both organizations, showcasing dedication to attracting top talent to provide the highest level of service and solutions to clients.

About K Friese + Associates, A Lochner Company
Founded in 2003, K Friese + Associates provides civil engineering consulting services to municipalities, counties, state agencies, and river authorities throughout the State of Texas, with an emphasis on water, wastewater, drainage, transportation, and aviation planning, design, and construction management projects.

About Lochner
Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company ranks No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

