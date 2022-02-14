K-Gloss De-frizzing Product Line

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Gloss understands how frustrating it can be to deal with frizzy hair. Often it seems as if it is completely unmanageable, leading to stressful lousy hair days. That can be a thing of the past with the K-Gloss de-frizzing line of products, whose ingredients can provide you with luscious and silky hair that lasts!

K-Gloss de-frizzing treatment K-Gloss de-frizzing treatment masque

Their de-frizzing treatment and masque include an infusion of ingredients known for their healing, calming, and hydrating properties, that work in overdrive to reduce frizz by 90% for all hair types. Frizz is not the only thing these products can help stop. They also assist in protecting your hair from heat and environmental stress, as K-Gloss designed them to recondition dull, dry, damaged, and over-processed hair — making it healthier while having more manageable air-dry results.

These treatments are lightweight and versatile and can be used daily, weekly, monthly, or simply as a spot treatment for stubborn strands! Their overall goal is to assist you in smoothing your hair while repairing split ends and keeping your natural curl.

Our products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, vegan-friendly and hairdresser tested!

The $99 12oz de-frizzing treatment can last up to one year, depending on your overall usage amount. When compared to similar defrizz treatments, K-Gloss not only lasts longer in your hair but 1 bottle can last several months which can also save you money! Most importantly, the de-frizzing treatment is incredibly easy to use: simply wash your hair, lightly dry it with a towel, apply the treatment(s), rinse, and style your hair as usual!

In a consumer perception survey, after one application:

99% of participants agreed their hair was more manageable

99% of participants agreed the De-frizzing Treatment and Masque saw instant results and helped their hair look smoother, softer, and shinier

99% of participants agreed the K-Gloss De-Frizzing Treatment and Masque helps reduce frizz over time

Start treating your hair with the products it deserves at kgloss.com !

About K-Gloss:

K-Gloss strives to provide a revolutionary smoothing treatment designed to recondition dull, dry, damaged, over-processed hair making it healthier and more manageable. Working with world-renowned chemists, our Anti-Frizz treatments are all one-of-a-kind that uses a patented formulation that proves to be the leader in the anti-frizz market. This rebuilding treatment gives longevity to natural, color-treated, or chemically-processed hair, in only 30 minutes!

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

970-541-3284

[email protected]

SOURCE K-Gloss