K Health integrates with Health Gorilla's API to power lab ordering

NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K Health , a digital health company that offers free personalized healthcare, and Health Gorilla , a leader in secure interoperability solutions, announced today a collaboration to power new clinical functionality to improve the primary care experience. K Health can now leverage Health Gorilla's FHIR-based APIs to place orders with diagnostic vendors.

K has created the first and only AI-driven primary care solution that allows users to see how doctors diagnose and treat similar people with similar symptoms for free by chatting with a cutting-edge AI that has been trained on a uniquely large dataset from billions of anonymized clinical data points. Users can then chat with a doctor for fast, personalized care that costs dramatically less than care options currently available to most consumers. Health Gorilla's API provides instant connectivity to a wide network of diagnostic vendors, enabling providers to place electronic orders and receive test results in a structured format. Leveraging Health Gorilla's network of providers, hospitals, and diagnostic facilities, K Health will enable its providers to power lab ordering for users, delivering timely clinical recommendations to patients.

"APIs are transforming the product development process for digital health developers," said Sergio Wagner, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "We're thrilled to be working with K Health to power better care for tens of thousands of patients across the country, leveraging the diversity, breadth, and depth of our network."

"At K Health, we're continually pushing the boundaries of how artificial intelligence can improve primary care for everyone," said Scott Chesrown, Chief Operating Officer at K Health. "Health Gorilla's APIs empower our providers with the information they need to treat patients remotely. Through this integration, we get instant access to a vast network of clinical endpoints, accelerating our efforts to reinvent the primary care experience."

K Health is free and available for download on iOS and Android .

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla .

About K Health

K Health is a digital health company that offers free personalized healthcare. K has created the first and only AI-driven primary care solution that allows users to see how doctors diagnose and treat similar people with similar symptoms for free by chatting with a cutting-edge AI that has been trained on a uniquely large dataset from billions of anonymized clinical data points. K is trained to ask smart questions about symptoms and to account for medical history, age, gender, and other biomarkers as it investigates each user's health. Users can then chat with a doctor for fast, personalized care that costs dramatically less than care options currently available to most consumers. The product is aggregating the wisdom of the entire medical community within one intelligent machine that gets smarter over time. K has 1.3 million users and is frequently the #1 most downloaded app in the App Store's medical category. K is available in all 50 states, and K Primary Care is available in 18 states, covering 200 million people. The company has raised $50M+ to date and is headquartered in New York City.

CONTACT: Ali Zaman, azaman@healthgorilla.com

SOURCE Health Gorilla

Related Links

https://healthgorilla.com

