K. Hovnanian Homes Celebrates New-Home Community Magnolia Hill

PERRY HALL, Md., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K. Hovnanian Homes is proud to announce a ribbon cutting event and grand opening of Magnolia Hill, a brand-new community in beautiful Perry Hall, MD. These villa-style homes offer up to 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2,491 sq. ft.

On Saturday, November 1, enjoy:

Model home tours from 11:00am–5:00pm.

A food truck serving authentically delicious tacos from 12:00pm–2:00pm

A ribbon cutting and presentation by David Marks, Baltimore County Councilman, at 12:30pm.

"I'm excited to be part of this fantastic event and grand opening of a new community that will provide homes for residents in Baltimore County. I grew up in Perry Hall and have worked hard to preserve its history and improve the quality of life for all its residents. Getting to open a new chapter here with Magnolia Hill is an honor close to my heart."

- David Marks, Baltimore County Councilman

"With Magnolia Hill, we blend a luxurious new-home community with the deep history of Perry Hall that stretches all the way back to the founding of our country. Providing homeowners with a variety of personalization options, K. Hovnanian Homes ensures each home is unique and personal. We can't wait to show off this amazing new community."

- Nick Groseclose, Vice President Land Development, K. Hovnanian Homes

"Approximately one-third of Magnolia Hill is preserved as forest conservation or open space. Magnolia Hill's generous green space and large forested areas enhances the overall beauty and serenity of the enclave."

- David Gildea, Bushrod Investments, Developer of Magnolia Hill

Magnolia Hill is the perfect location for homeowners who appreciate and desire the unparalleled convenience of living within a mile of both I-95 and I-695. Living here means you'll be just moments away from incredible retail, major commuter routes, and employment hubs in Baltimore, D.C., and more. Come to Magnolia Hill and find your dream home!

