K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Belle Terre to Host Clubhouse Celebration Event on November 9 in Lewes

To learn more about the new single family homes and amenities planned to open by Summer 2020 at this vibrant beach community, visit khov.com/BelleTerre.

Key K. Hovnanian® Homes team members and resident ambassadors will be on hand to give home shoppers an insider's perspective about the resort-at-home lifestyle they can expect at this popular 55+ active-lifestyle community.

Once complete, the clubhouse will feature a fitness center, lounge and game room. Residents will also enjoy a swimming pool, patio, fire pit and tiki bar, as well as pickleball courts, kayak launch and trails winding through the community.

Just 6 miles from Rehoboth Beach and 7 miles from Lewes Beach, its location makes for an incredible 55+ beach town lifestyle.

Homes in the community are designed for first-floor living with lawn maintenance and landscaping included. A wide selection of home designs offer up to 3+ bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3-car garage, with unfinished basements included. Prices start in the low $300s.

K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Belle Terre is offered by K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Belle Terre, LLC. Artist rendering; illustrative purposes only. K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities are intended to provide housing primarily for residents 55 years of age or older. Additional restrictions, including limitations on the ages of additional permanent and temporary residents of a home, may apply. All K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities shall be operated as age-restricted communities in compliance with all applicable local, state and federal laws. Limited exceptions for residents 50 years of age or older may apply. See a Community Sales Consultant for details. All dimensions are approximate. Features and options may vary. Unless stated hardscape, landscape and decorator items not included. Prices subject to change without notice. Permission granted by Bethany Blues. See a Sales Consultant for full details. Equal Housing Opportunity.



About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian Homes and Brighton Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company website at https://www.khov.com . To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail or fax lists, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at https://www.khov.com .

Contact: Missy Groves, Marketing Manager

Phone: 302-242-7346

Email: aGroves@khov.com

SOURCE K. Hovnanian Homes

Related Links

https://www.khov.com

