K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay Voted No. 1 Best Value

The community is conveniently located in Summerville's Cane Bay Plantation, a short drive from Charleston and just off US 176. It offers a wide selection of home designs perfectly suited for single-level living, with prices starting from the upper $200s. Several designs feature lofts or an Extra Suite option — ideal for those with multi-generational families or guests enjoying extended visits.

Residents enjoy access to a collection of amenities, including a breathtaking 300-acre lake, a well-appointed 24,000-square-foot lakefront clubhouse, resort-style saline pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis, bocce and pickleball courts, a dog park and more. The peaceful waterways winding through the community are ideal for fishing, electric boating and kayaking.

Home shoppers ready to live the lake life and interested in learning more about K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay can find photos, videos, home designs and more online at khov.com/LakesOfCaneBay. They can also contact the sales center at 843-706-7666 and ask about the special Fly & Buy program.

55Places.com is an essential resource for home shoppers seeking information about active-adult living, and its website provides information and reviews on more than 2,000 communities nationwide.

In compiling its list of the nation's Top 25 Best Value Active Adult Communities, the site considered a variety of factors, including average price per square foot, construction dates, range of amenity options, lifestyle clubs, homeowners' association (HOA) fees, resident reviews, local property taxes, and the cost of living in the surrounding area.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian Homes and Brighton Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company website at https://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail or fax lists, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at https://www.khov.com.

