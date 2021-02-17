K Launch Announces New Partnership with SupportLink3

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K Launch, a leading text messaging optimization provider, today announced a formal partnership with SupportLink3 ("SL3"), a financial services consultancy. This partnership allows banking and mortgage service companies and their customers to communicate with one another via text messaging to deepen relationships and provide an elevated customer experience.

SupportLink3 Logo

"SupportLink3 is beyond excited to be associated with K Launch, which adds a unique and advanced degree of communicating through texting," said Ed Abufaris, Co-Founder of SL3. "Research reveals that one of the most effective communication methods used today is texting, and businesses are beginning to recognize the benefits" continued Abufaris. "Through the combined efforts of SupportLink3 and K Launch, we are certain that the businesses to which we introduce to this compelling new way of communicating will see significant increases in customer satisfaction and loyalty, brand awareness, operating efficiencies, and margins."

"K Launch is thrilled to bring experiential messaging to the mortgage lending space in collaboration with SupportLink3," said Josh Ross, Co-Founder and CEO of K Launch. "Today's consumers expect a higher level of engagement with brands. We will be able to facilitate that for mortgage lenders through personalized messaging and by creating an immersive experience that serves as a process and expectations guide for borrowers throughout the home buying process."

K Launch's advanced targeted messaging allows banking and mortgage companies to:

Make communication personalized, fast, and convenient, both internally and externally;

Improve message content through sophisticated, yet easy, text design in conjunction with current marketing efforts;

Enhance the borrower/customer experience via quick read and response messaging;

Increase business through targeted marketing; and

Relay urgent notifications that are clearly identified with immediate action required

About K Launch: K Launch, a subsidiary of the global communication software company, Kerauno, is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. K Launch provides turn-key managed text solutions that deliver tangible outcomes through experiential, personalized, and immersive text messaging campaigns. K Launch builds valuable relationships through fully managed text engagement services and text messaging optimization (TMO) for B2B and B2C companies, government agencies, and non-profits. The firm uses proprietary communication practices, methodologies, the science of words, data and AI bot technology proven to build relationships and increase revenue. For more information visit klaunch.io or text "KLaunch" to 55433.

About SupportLink3 (SL3): Based in Dallas, Texas, SL3's primary focus is to connect organizations with the industries best product & service providers and qualified personnel based on your needs and investment strategy. We negotiate on your behalf for the best possible results with the goal of overall business growth through additional volume and in efficiencies through utilization of a variable cost model. In addition, we provide advisory services for Executive & Management Support, Systems & Technology, Sales & Marketing, and Mergers & Acquisitions. To learn more, visit the company's website https://www.supportlink3.com/.

Media Contact:

Michelle Guricza

K Launch

317-543-7091

[email protected]

SOURCE K Launch