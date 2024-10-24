"K" LINE to trial Inmarsat Maritime's new bonded network service NexusWave on "K" LINE's fleet

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) and Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, are pleased to announce that "K" LINE will conduct a trial of Inmarsat Maritime's new bonded network service NexusWave on "K" LINE's fleet. NexusWave seamlessly integrates multiple high-speed networks in real time to enable high-speed, always-on ship-to-shore communications, thereby enhancing digitalization of ship operation and environmental response, as well as the welfare of seafarers.

The implementation of these trials will start this month.

Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime and Yukikazu Myochin, President and CEO, K LINE

Launched in May this year, NexusWave is a unique bonded multi-dimensional network, designed to offer high-speed connectivity, unlimited data, global coverage, and 'secure by design' infrastructure for office-like and home-like experiences. The service integrates globally reliable Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO) services, and as-available coastal LTE service – enhanced by an L-band layer for resiliency, to deliver fast, always-on connectivity. NexusWave also features enterprise grade firewall security.

Akihiro Fujimaru, Managing Executive Officer of "K" LINE, said: "In recent years, there has been an increase in data transmission to enhance safety and quality. As such, we require connectivity services that are fast, reliable and global. Furthermore, high-speed internet connectivity will greatly contribute to reforms to onboard workstyles and automated ship navigation. Maintaining connections with family and friends is quite crucial for preserving the well-being of our crew. NexusWave promises to fulfil these needs well into the future. especially with the anticipated service launch of the high-capacity ViaSat-3 Ka-band satellites. This technology will also bolster our digitalisation initiatives moving forward."

Ben Palmer OBE, President of Inmarsat Maritime, commented: "We are honoured that a leading global shipping operator has chosen to trial NexusWave on its fleet. Our partnership with "K" LINE is focused on delivering robust and reliable connectivity solutions that support its operational success and meet "K" LINE's long-term strategic needs. Its early adoption of our high-capacity global service highlights the strategic foresight of "K" LINE's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to sustain and enhance its competitive edge."

About "K" LINE

"K" LINE is a logistics company rooted in the shipping industry, operating a diverse fleet of more than 400 vessels worldwide. Established in 1919, "K" LINE has a long-standing history of providing reliable maritime transport services. By enhancing unique technologies and expertise, such as digital transformation, advancements of environmental technologies and safety/ship quality management, "K" LINE is committed to providing safe and optimized services that put the customer first.

About Inmarsat Maritime

Inmarsat is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the maritime industry. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat's global international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit Inmarsat.com/maritime and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the features and benefits of the NexusWave service, and the future launch of ViaSat-3 satellites. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 class satellites and any future satellite we may construct or acquire; our ability to successfully integrate multiple connectivity solutions; capacity constraints in our business in the lead-up to the launch of services on our ViaSat-3 satellites; our reliance on a limited number of third parties to manufacture and supply our products; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the maritime sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE Inmarsat