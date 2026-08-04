K-Pharmacy Line, Dr. Reju-All, Announces Launch Into Select Ulta Beauty Stores Across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Reju-All, a K-pharmacy skincare brand developed by pharmacists and dermatology experts, is proud to announce its official launch in Ulta Beauty stores across the United States. The partnership marks a major milestone not only for the brand, but also for the growing influence of Korean pharmacy skincare within the American beauty industry.

Dr.Reju-All Products Available at Ulta

Beginning August 9th, consumers nationwide will be able to shop five of Dr. Reju-All's signature skincare products at select Ulta Beauty locations and online. The launch collection includes the Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream, Advanced LC-Ceramide Barrier Cream, Advanced Retino-Mela Serum, Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Lip Serum, and Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Mask, all of which are formulated to support healthy, radiant skin through clinically backed ingredients and advanced skincare technology.

"At Ulta Beauty, our guests are highly engaged in discovering the global beauty trends, innovations and brands shaping the future of their routines, and K-beauty continues to be an important source of inspiration," said Penny Coy, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at ULTA Beauty. "We are excited to welcome Dr. Reju-All to our assortment and make its distinctive K-pharmacy approach, rooted in advanced ingredient technology and science-led formulations, more accessible to guests across the U.S. Through this launch, we look forward to helping guests discover the science and ingredients behind the brand while exploring products designed to support their individual skincare needs. Dr. Reju-All reflects our continued commitment to bringing notable, buzzworthy beauty brands to Ulta Beauty and creating meaningful new ways for guests to engage with the innovations they are seeing resonate around the world."

Founder and CEO of Dr. Reju-All, Junho Jung shared, "Dr. Reju-All is, at its core, a K-pharmacy brand — rooted in the same pharmacy-grade rigor that French pharmacy long brought to global beauty, now reimagined through Korean dermatological science. Partnering with Ulta Beauty gives us the platform to bring that discipline to American consumers who, more than ever, want skincare they can trust." By entering Ulta Beauty, the brand continues its mission of making high-performance skincare more accessible to consumers of all skin types and skin concerns.

To celebrate the nationwide launch, Dr. Reju-All will host a pop-up experience at The Grove in Los Angeles on August 8th and 9th, inviting guests to explore the brand firsthand through interactive skincare experiences, product education, exclusive giveaways, and social-media-worthy moments designed to introduce audiences to the world of K-pharmacy skincare.

Dr. Reju-All has earned recognition by staying true to its commitment to deliver real results for the skin. At Dr. Reju-All, our goal has always been to create skincare products that thoughtfully support real skin concerns through clinically guided research and carefully considered formulations. We continuously explore the most effective combinations of ingredients and concentrations to deliver solutions that are both effective and approachable for everyday use. Through this launch and pop-up experience, we hope more consumers can discover the philosophy behind K-pharmacy skincare and experience the brand firsthand. This philosophy underscores the brand's focus on clinically driven formulations and long-term skin health, rather than trend-based or short-term results.

As Korean skincare continues to shape trends and redefine beauty routines around the world, Dr. Reju-All's expansion into Ulta Beauty represents an important step forward for the visibility and accessibility of K-pharmacy brands in American retail.

Consumers will be able to purchase Dr. Reju-All products at participating Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online beginning 08/09/2026.

About Dr. Reju-All

Dr. Reju-All is a K-pharmacy skincare brand launched in mid-2025, developed by pharmacists and dermatology experts with a focus on ingredient efficacy and scientific formulation. Rooted in identifying the most effective ways to use skincare ingredients, the brand emphasizes a results-driven, science-led approach guided by its philosophy, "The Right Answer to Every Ingredient." Distributed in over 5,000 pharmacies and clinics across Korea, Dr. Reju-All represents a new category in skincare, bridging clinical credibility with refined product design as it expands into the U.S. market.

About The Grove

Developed by Caruso in 2002, The Grove is one of the country's most acclaimed shopping, dining and lifestyle destinations, offering the best mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment in Southern California. Set on 20 acres adjacent to the historic Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, The Grove offers a welcoming park-like setting with a vibrant pedestrian streetscape and first-class retail experience that successfully marries hometown charm with high-end shopping. The Grove's award-winning design, first-class Concierge service and community-like ambiance have garnered numerous awards and recognition throughout the retail industry, including being named the "#1 Shopping Destination in Los Angeles" by TripAdvisor, and ranking #2 of Fortune's "10 Highest Sales-Generating Shopping Centers" in the country. The Grove also tops Shopping Center Today's list of top 10 shopping centers in the world based on sales per square foot. For more information, please visit The Grove at https://thegrovela.com or on Instagram @TheGroveLA

SOURCE Dr. Reju-All