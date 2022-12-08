K-POP Group (G)I-DLE Reaches Record-Breaking Album Sales of over RMB20 million on NetEase Cloud Music

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899, "NetEase Cloud Music" or the "Company"), a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced digital album sales from South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE have exceeded RMB20 million on NetEase Cloud Music as of December 8, 2022, including those from the Group's first full album, I NEVER DIE, and fifth mini-album, I LOVE, with their streams collectively accumulating over 150 million.

Adored by fans across China, (G)I-DLE boasts a massive fan base of over 1.3 million on NetEase Cloud Music's platform. The Group's first hit album, I NEVER DIE, witnessed instant success after launching on NetEase Cloud Music in March 2022, and sold over 83,000 copies within 24 hours. Since its release, sales continued to climb to over 560,000 copies and quickly amassed over 110 million streams, reflecting its premium music quality, backed by NetEase Cloud Music's strong promotion and marketing capabilities.

Building on this success, (G)I-DLE released I LOVE in October 2022, securing a new single-day sales of over 190,000 copies in just 24 hours on the platform. As of December 8, I LOVE has sold over 510,000 copies, a blistering pace propelled by NetEase Cloud Music's proven copyright management capabilities, wide base of K-POP fans and the platform's unique and compelling music community atmosphere. (G)I-DLE's albums have sparked heated discussion among their fans in China, with over 65,000 comments on the NetEase Cloud Music platform to date.

As one of China's leading online music platforms, NetEase Cloud Music has long been a preferred online destination for music enthusiasts, especially among the younger generation. In addition, NetEase Cloud Music maintains a robust music-inspired ecosystem with regularly updated content that augments and diversifies its copyright library.

About Cloud Music Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, Cloud Music Inc. provides precise, personalised recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made Cloud Music Inc. a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognised as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

Please see http://ir.music.163.com/ for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

