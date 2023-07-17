K-pop Photocard Collecting Platform 'Pocamarket' Makes a Splash with Times Square Billboard, Signals 'Global Expansion'

News provided by

Infludeo

17 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infludeo, which operates the K-pop photocard collecting platform Pocamarket, is marking inroads into the global market.

Pocamarket is a K-pop photo card trading platform. Every month, more than 500,000 K-pop fans from around the world use Pocamarket to buy their favorite photo cards. Currently, there are over 1 million photocards of various K-pop artists on the platform.

Continue Reading
Pocamarket on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square in New York City
Pocamarket on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square in New York City

The users of Pocamarket are K-pop fans from 90 countries. 50% of users are from North America, 20% from Europe, and 10% from South America. An employee from Pocamarket stated, "We are committed to providing a safe and streamlined buying experience for our users. At Pocamarket, the authenticity of all photocards is thoroughly checked, ensuring only 100% genuine products are offered. By partnering with FedEx and Korea Post, we are able to provide secure and cost-effective shipping options. Additionally, we offer a secure payment environment through PayPal/Visa/Master. These efforts have resonated with fans worldwide, fueling our platform's viral growth."

Infludeo has kickstarted Pocamarket's global expansion and placed advertisements in the heart of global advertising, Times Square in New York. Through the most famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square, Infludeo showcased Pocamarket's brand and its user-friendliness to the world.

Infludio's CEO, Sangyeob Park, stated, "We plan to provide tailored services to ensure that K-pop fans worldwide can purchase authentic artist photocards more safely and quickly than through platforms like eBay or Amazon."

The K-pop photocards collecting platform, Pocamarket, is available for download on Google Play Store or the App Store.

SOURCE Infludeo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.