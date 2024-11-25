K-POP SUPERSTAR ROSÉ SIGNS GLOBAL PUBLISHING DEAL WITH WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

She Reigns as the Top K-pop Soloist With the Most Monthly Listeners in Spotify History, at Over 50 Million

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has signed a global administration deal with K-pop superstar ROSÉ. Known as the lead vocalist of the world-renowned girl group BLACKPINK, ROSÉ is one of the most celebrated K-pop artists in history. Her recent collaboration with leading WCM hitmaker Bruno Mars on the single "APT." has spent four weeks at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart. It also debuted at No. 1 on both charts, making ROSÉ the first female K-pop solo artist to do so simultaneously. In addition, the single hit the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 – another historic milestone for ROSÉ as the first female K-pop act to reach these positions.

On Friday, she released her newest single "Number One Girl," and her long-awaited solo debut album, rosie, is set to follow on December 6.

ROSÉ said: "I am beyond excited to join the team at Warner Chappell. There is so much more to come that I can't wait to share—it's going to be an amazing journey."

Ryan Press, President, North America, WCM said: "ROSÉ has earned this moment, and it's a huge honor to officially welcome her to our Warner Chappell family. As she breaks record after record, she's singlehandedly redefining the K-pop genre while also paving the way for a new era of cross-cultural expression. We've already hit the ground running with our partners at Atlantic to support ROSÉ's bold vision and explore new creative opportunities for her songs. Above all, we can't wait to see where her music takes us next."

Born in Auckland, and raised in Melbourne, Australia, ROSÉ moved to South Korea at 15 years old to pursue a music career. In 2016, she rose to global fame as the lead singer of the K-pop quartet BLACKPINK. They quickly became a leading force in the music industry, setting new records as the first K-pop girl group to win a VMA and the first to appear on the cover of Billboard magazine. Additionally, they were the first Korean act to headline Coachella and become recognized by the RIAA with their gold-certified "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," as well as join Spotify's Billions Club with their hit "How You Like That," among many other achievements. In 2021, ROSÉ launched her solo career with the release of her debut album, R, featuring the lead track "On The Ground." The song debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

