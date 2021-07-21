HOUSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-Solv Group acquires Energy Completion Services, LLC (ECS) and Chaparral Rental Services, LLC (CRS), onshore and offshore rental suppliers for the oil & gas industry. Founded in 2013, ECS provides safe and dependable pressure control for both onshore and offshore wireline projects, as well as hydraulic latch assemblies (HLA). Going forward, both entities will operate under the ECS name.

With the acquisition, Tim Ping will join ECS as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ping has served in various positions for more than 40 years in the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) distribution business. "I am excited to join ECS as we venture into this new chapter for the company. As part of the K-Solv Group, we anticipate growing the business with the synergies created between the companies. We look forward to the challenges ahead." Tim Ping, CEO ECS.

"The acquisition of ECS complements our full suite of K-Solv Group service offerings, adding to our capacity and geographic presence. We see this as an opportunity to expand our existing energy sector services and welcome ECS into the K-Solv Group," said Russell Allen, CEO and Owner of the K-Solv Group.

About ECS

Energy Completion Services, LLC (ECS) provides onshore and offshore wireline pressure control equipment for the oil & gas industry. ECS is centrally located with offices in both Texas and Louisiana, supplying the safest and most dependable equipment needed. As America's largest supplier of hydraulic latch assemblies (HLA), as well as our wireline equipment offering, the company has worked with the top oil & gas operators across nearly every shale basin. For more information, visit energycompletion.com.

About the K-Solv Group

The K-Solv Group of companies (K-Solv, Garner, OMI, and OMI Environmental & Safety Products) provides the most comprehensive environmental solution. Service offerings include K-Solv, a leading provider of chemical distribution and maritime services; Garner, the original emergency disaster response and recovery company providing turn-key emergency response solutions; OMI, a leader in oil spill and HAZMAT response, industrial services, waste management & disposal, environmental consulting & emergency response training, confined space & standby rescue, and transportation services; and OMI Environmental & Safety Products offering a full line of quality environmental products with outstanding service. Visit ksolvgroup.com for additional information.

Media contact:

Lori Kruppa

713-468-5768

SOURCE K-Solv Group