K-Startup Pavilion set up in CES 2021 Online Exhibition Hall
The Ministry of SMEs and Startups has built a K-Startup pavilion to raise the status of Korean startups
Jan 10, 2021, 22:44 ET
SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups announced, "Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, CES 2021 will be held all digital, and MSS has built a K-Startup pavilion to raise the status of Korean startups." Also, MSS emphasized that it will actively promote the online K-Startup hall in Korea and abroad through media, YouTubers, and crowdfunding platforms around the world.
CES (Consumer Electronics Show), the world's largest consumer electronics show held annually in Las Vegas, is scheduled to be held entirely online from January 11 to 14 this year.
All of the events at CES 2021 is to be held entirely online this year, and this is drawing attention from innovators around the world. There will be 11 innovative technology areas including 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), advertising, entertainment and contents, automobiles, blockchain, health and happy life, home and family, video entertainment, product design and manufacturing, robots and machine intelligence, sports, and startups to be introduced at the show that will change your lifestyle.
According to the organizer Consumer Technology Association (CTA), large and mid-sized companies like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics as well as startups supported by the MSS will be participating ins CES 2021. The number of Korean companies participating this year is 300, which would be the second-largest after the US.
There are 97 startups participating through the K-STARTUP Pavilion. Among them, Luple, M2S Korea, SoftPV and HHS received CES 20201 innovation award for the portable sunlight solution Olly, VROR EYE DR, soft cell solar cell, and bio-signal processing based safety monitoring systems, boasting the excellence of Korean startups to the world.
Ninety-seven companies participating in the K-startup hall are as follows.
|
NO.
|
Company Name
|
NO.
|
Company name
|
1
|
LUPLE Inc.
|
50
|
Nexton Co., Ltd
|
2
|
Moneybrain Inc.
|
51
|
7Mengineering
|
3
|
M2S
|
52
|
virtual vision
|
4
|
THINKBLANK Co.,Ltd
|
53
|
ZETABANK CO.LTD
|
5
|
Mirint Co.,Ltd
|
54
|
DYNAIR KOREA.,CO.LTD
|
6
|
MirrorRoid Korea
|
55
|
NewLayer Co., LTD
|
7
|
SEEANN SOLUTION
|
56
|
M3 Solutions Co., LTD.
|
8
|
WeMEMS
|
57
|
HUWANT
|
9
|
Huject
|
58
|
Pixelro
|
10
|
InterMinds
|
59
|
GNS Mobileance.Co.LTD.
|
11
|
CBH Inc.
|
60
|
ENERCAMP Co., Ltd.
|
12
|
RainCircle
|
61
|
Daeyoung Chaevi Co., Ltd
|
13
|
JM smart INC.
|
62
|
ASLA Tech
|
14
|
Creamo Inc.
|
63
|
Leaders Rehab Robot Co., LTD
|
15
|
Augmented Knowledge
|
64
|
UNDE Co., LTD
|
16
|
AU
|
65
|
IGIS
|
17
|
MCK Tech Co., Ltd
|
66
|
Insolmnt inc.
|
18
|
Little One Inc.
|
67
|
ONESOFTDIGM
|
19
|
ISENTECH Co.,Ltd
|
68
|
IVY GROUP
|
20
|
COBALT Inc.
|
69
|
ZEST CO.,LTD
|
21
|
genieworks
|
70
|
macroact
|
22
|
Espreso Media Co.,Ltd
|
71
|
Baybiotech
|
23
|
Tech on Vision Co., Ltd
|
72
|
SOFTPV Inc
|
24
|
Hyunsung
|
73
|
awesomelab
|
25
|
Chungsoo Industry Inc.
|
74
|
BLUEFEEL
|
26
|
Humatech Co., Ltd
|
75
|
Emma Healthcare Co.,Ltd.
|
27
|
CPD Group
|
76
|
Lui.Technology, Inc.
|
28
|
MUZLIVE INC.
|
77
|
Goonies
|
29
|
Popcorn SAR
|
78
|
G.DRONE
|
30
|
Nexustech
|
79
|
Kineitic Lab
|
31
|
C.MON(Creative Monster) Corp.
|
80
|
Asleep
|
32
|
GEC(Gentle Energy Group)
|
81
|
This is engineering Inc.
|
33
|
DNABOY Co. Ltd.
|
82
|
MEZOO
|
34
|
Core Safety
|
83
|
RealTime MediCheck
|
35
|
TEEware
|
84
|
Miracle Healthcare
|
36
|
ARTLab
|
85
|
Designovel
|
37
|
Thecoder Co., Ltd.
|
86
|
WATA
|
38
|
DOTHEAL Co., Ltd
|
87
|
Salin
|
39
|
Banco
|
88
|
SIDHub
|
40
|
Nota Inc.
|
89
|
Lillycover
|
41
|
BA Energy Co., Ltd.
|
90
|
Magpie Tech
|
42
|
Proxihealthcare Inc.
|
91
|
HHS
|
43
|
OWLCOMPANY
|
92
|
HnB Genomics
|
44
|
WiseUp Co.,Ltd.
|
93
|
SeoHyun Fresh Lab
|
45
|
CoX Space Co., Ltd.
|
94
|
Planet Savior AR
|
46
|
EASTERNSKY CORP.
|
95
|
BON SYSTEMS
|
47
|
DSLAB GLOBAL INC.
|
96
|
SPINTEK
|
48
|
Cygbot
|
97
|
TERAON
|
49
|
PARTICLE CO., LTD
SOURCE K-Startup