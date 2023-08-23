LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Swiss , the iconic American heritage Tennis brand, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with professional Pickleball player Matt Manasse. This partnership with Manasse will be a multi year apparel and footwear deal. The brand continues to build a bigger and stronger team of athletes than ever before and Manasse is a great fit for the brand's values. K-Swiss is making several moves to further invest in Pickleball. Their partnership with Manasse fits into this important lane the brand is emphasizing now.

K-SWISS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PICKLEBALL COACH TO THE STARS MATT MANASSE
Matt Manasse with Emma Watson for the Pickleball Show Matt Manasse

Matt Manasse is a professional pickleball player, commentator and Coach to the Stars. Formerly a D1 collegiate tennis player at USC and Purdue, Manasse quickly found success in the coaching ranks where he was a collegiate tennis coach for six years with stints at Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Duke. His teams won 3 conference titles and made appearances in an NCAA Final, Elite 8, and back-to-back Semifinals. He then ventured into the pro game where he coached Shelby Rogers shortly before the pandemic.

In April of 2020, after discovering his passion for pickleball, he quickly climbed the pro ranks. Manasse made a move to Los Angeles where he started the pickleball program at the Riviera Country Club. He quickly garnered clients such as Emma Watson, Matthew Perry, Jamie Foxx, and more. He was the coach for the CBS special "Pickled" featuring the likes of Will Farrell, Kelly Rowland, Dierks Bentley and more. Manasse was also featured in the most recent Pickleball Slam with Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, and Michael Chang. Having commentated for Tennis Channel, NBC, and ESPN, Manasse also spends much of his time hosting and emceeing branded and sponsored pickleball events along with running corporate clinics. With his unique combination of pro playing, unmatched coaching and communication skills, and his cultural relevance with celebrities, Manasse has quickly become one of the leading voices in pickleball.

Manasse is also Chief Ambassador and Investor at Crush Yard- a national pickleball eat-ertainment venue launching in Charleston, SC in September. K-Swiss will be the official Shoe partner of Crush Yard.

"We are excited to have Matt join the K-Swiss team. His prowess as a pickleball player and his connection to celebrities enables our brand to take advantage of the natural crossover of performance and lifestyle pickleball. He already hosted a pickleball party for our global team at our recent sales meeting. He is a master at bringing the fun of the game to all." – Dave Larson, VP of Marketing for K-Swiss.

K-SWISS has three Pickleball specific shoes in their line all available for purchase now at KSwiss.com or your favorite retailer. For more information please visit KSwiss.com .

ABOUT K-SWISS

From the beginning, K-Swiss was driven by an entrepreneurial spirit when two Swiss brothers moved to California to create a footwear brand focused on tennis. As avid skiers, the brothers took inspiration from leather ski boots to create a supportive, leather tennis shoe. Introduced in 1966, the K-Swiss Classic was the world's first all-leather tennis shoe. It quickly gained worldwide acclaim and became a style statement both on and off the court, worn casually in country clubs and just as fashionably on city streets. Now, 57 years later, K-Swiss is building from its heritage as an American tennis brand and writing new chapters in its storied history. Paying homage to the hard work of our founders and the competitive nature of the game that inspired it all, K-Swiss is dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of tennis players.

