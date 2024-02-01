K-Y Encourages Couples to Say "I Want You" This Valentine's Day with The K-Y Desire Darkroom

To help couples spice up their year, K-Y is reimagining the dinner date night and taking it to a new level with an intimate, red-lit experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent OnePoll survey, 97% of couples say it's important to be told they are loved, with an almost equal 96% saying they also want to feel desired by their partner*. This February, K-Y the #1 brand in lubricants** from Reckitt, is helping lovers overcome their relationship slumps by showing the power of telling your partner "I Want You."

With 53% of people wanting their partner to arrange a dinner together at a favorite restaurant*, the brand is tapping into the hottest dining trend, Darkroom-Core aesthetic. They are hosting a series of red-lit dinners for couples to explore new sensations together and re-ignite the "want" in their relationships.

"As we grow in our relationships, so do our families, responsibilities, stressors and schedules. With that, often comes a loss of excitement and we fall into formulaic patterns of love and intimacy," said Mariia Tarakanova, marketing director for intimate wellness at Reckitt. "As the catalyst for intimacy, K-Y is providing a space for couples to rediscover their partner's physical wants, and to find that sense of desire emotionally. With 60% of couples wanting to be as intimate year-round as they are on Valentine's Day*, we're challenging couples to show everyday that 'I want you' is as powerful as 'I love you'."

Starting today, couples can book one of the 50 limited K-Y Desire Darkroom reservations at the latest Manhattan hotspot, Bar Valentina. Guests are invited to bring their SOs for an evening of sensualized eating to discover new sensations under the crimson lighting. They will have exclusive access to the complimentary Intimate Infusion cocktail and Yours & Mine Oysters. Plus, couples can continue their date night at home with a custom dessert recipe and goodie bag featuring K-Y Yours & Mine lubricant, designed with two personal lubricants to provide tingling sensations for her, and warming sensations for him, together bringing a new kind of thrill.

"The Darkroom-Core aesthetic allows guests to have an intimate, heightened sensory experience," said Michael Bray, owner of Bar Valentina. "We encourage all to save room for dessert. Our exclusive spicy Pot De Crème dessert recipe, with chili chocolate mousse and cinnamon candy salt dust, will be shared with couples post-dinner to continue the exploration at home."

The K-Y Desire Darkroom at Bar Valentina is available exclusively through Resy. Reservations are available for February 3rd and February 10th at 7:00pm ET and 10:00pm ET. 25 reservations are available per night and can be booked beginning February 1st, 2024, on a first-come, first-served basis. No substitutions on complimentary menu items.

