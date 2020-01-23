K-Y® Introduces 'Resting Pleasured Face' (#RPF) in a New Challenge to Find a "Chief Pleasure Officer"

For women, sexual pleasure is not just a nice bonus – it's their right. Currently, only 41% of women always or almost always have an orgasm with sex, compared to 62% of men (source: Global Sex Survey). K-Y is committed to changing this, encouraging all women make a commitment to experience amazing, enjoyable sex – whether it's with added sensations like warming, tingling or just with extra lubrication.

"We are a brand that empowers women to have better sex, always by taking it from great to extraordinary," said Aliza Leferink, marketing director, sexual health and personal care at RB. "Our social challenge to spread resting pleasured face (#RPF) is intended to help women claim even more sexual pleasure. We believe all women deserve more pleasure in life, and we're confident K-Y lubes will enhance their sexual journey."

To introduce #RPF and launch the pleasure challenge, K-Y partnered with Ashley Iaconetti to share her experience. "I always was very open about my lack of sex life, and now I'm ready to be more open about my experience in the bedroom," said Ashley Iaconetti, brand partner for K-Y. "I'm excited to partner up with K-Y because I love spreading the word about products that enhance aspects of my life, and K-Y lube has been one of my favorite things to make sex even more pleasurable."

ABOUT THE #RPF PLEASURE CHALLENGE

K-Y is inviting women to discover #RPF (resting pleasured face) and share with their friends for a chance to become K-Y's "Chief Pleasure Officer."

To enter, women are simply asked to post a selfie showcasing their newfound #RPF on Instagram and tag @KY_brand #RPF to help spread the word!

One winner will be randomly selected and named K-Y's "Chief Pleasure Officer." She will receive a special bundle of the complete K-Y collection, as well as monthly surprise and delight deliveries, to support her on her journey to have the most pleasurable sex, always. Monthly packages are inclusive of Glam Squad treatments, blow outs, beauty gift cards and more!

Additionally, the first 5,000 participants will receive a special code to redeem for free K-Y lube – just in time for Valentine's Day

K-Y's #RPF Pleasure Challenge is running from January 23-February 15, 2020, with the winner being announced on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Please visit www.k-y.com/rpf for full terms and conditions.

Learn more about K-Y and K-Y Pleasure Lubes at www.K-Y.com.

About K-Y

K-Y is a leader in sexual wellbeing, committed to helping women achieve more pleasure in the bedroom. With more than 100 years of experience, K-Y is the most recommended brand by doctors, providing products for intimate and pleasurable experiences.

About RB

RB* is a leading global health, hygiene and home company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes. Through its two business units, Health and Hygiene Home, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Mucinex, Delsym, Durex, K-Y, Clearasil, Airborne, Digestive dvantage, MegaRed, Move Free, Neuriva, Lysol, Finish, Woolite and Air Wick.

RB's drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence is manifested in the work of over 40,000 diverse, talented entrepreneurs worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/US

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

