K-Y® YOURS & MINE BRINGS THE REAL-LIFE THRILLS AND CHILLS FROM SPICY BOOKS TO LIFE

NUTLEY, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-five percent of women* feel more empowered to have open conversations about sex with their partner after reading romance novels. While readers love the genre's passion and fantasy, those steamy scenes often skip the real-life details of intimacy - like using lube. This Valentine's Day, K-Y®, a Reckitt brand and leader in sexual wellbeing, is bringing women in the know to see how K-Y Yours & Mine enhances the experience, translating the excitement from the book to the bedroom.

To help close the gap between fantasy and reality, K-Y partnered with bestselling romance duo, Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, also known as Christina Lauren, to release an original story titled The Homecoming. This friends-to-lovers tale is crafted to inspire readers to bring the heat off the pages and into the sheets, with a little help from K-Y Yours & Mine.

"As romance authors, we love bringing the unspoken details that people often think but don't always say out loud, to life on the page - if you know you know," said Christina Lauren. "By teaming up with K-Y, we're helping normalize lube as just another part of a healthy sex life, and empowering couples to talk about intimacy in a way that feels honest, fun and genuine - like the characters from our story."

Whether it's Valentine's Day or a random Tuesday night, K-Y Yours & Mine helps couples turn up the heat and embrace pleasure whenever inspiration strikes. In The Homecoming, longtime best friends Sabrina Moody and Hugo Valentine get their own chance to turn up the heat as they reconnect at their ten-year college reunion and sparks start to fly.

"Working with Christina Lauren enabled us to fuel a conversation around a topic often regarded as taboo, while raising awareness of the important role lubricants play in comfort and pleasure," said Andrea Schalka, Marketing Director Intimate Wellness & Pain. "As a leader in sexual wellbeing and intimacy, we saw a unique opportunity to tap into the cultural phenomenon of spicy books and support women as they find inspiration and empowerment through these stories."

K-Y's product portfolio offers trusted solutions designed to enhance intimate experiences, including K-Y Yours & Mine which enhances intimacy with warming for you + tingling for them. Discover a deeper connection to bring a new kind of thrill any day.

You can learn more about K-Y products on k-y.com and @ky_brand. Read the full story of The Homecoming on christinalaurenbooks.com

Talker Research* surveyed 2,000 women who read romance/erotic novels, half of whom are in a relationship, who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by K-Y and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Nov. 7 and Nov. 17, 2025.

