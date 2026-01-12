K1 Exits TechnoMile, a Category-Leading Platform for Government Contractors

AI-powered, founder-led TechnoMile achieved over 4x growth

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Investment Management, LLC ("K1"), a leading investor in small-cap enterprise software powered by AI, today announced that its portfolio company, TechnoMile, a category-leading platform for government contractors, has combined with SIMS Software, an industrial security software provider, in a transaction led by Capitol Meridian Partners. This transaction marks K1's sixth realization in the last 12 months.

K1 first met with TechnoMile in 2019 and worked closely with its founder, Ashish Khot, to focus on accelerating revenue growth through the expansion of the company's product offerings, rapidly integrating artificial intelligence into its core platform and customer workflows, and continued market share expansion. TechnoMile was K1's first investment from its 2021 fund, with K1 serving as the company's first and only institutional investor until this transaction.

Since its initial engagement with K1, TechnoMile has quadrupled its annual recurring revenue and built on its category-leading position within government markets. Today, TechnoMile supports more than 250 organizations, including half of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors.

"K1 believed in our vision from day one and invested the time and resources to accelerate our growth," said Ashish Khot, Founder and CEO of TechnoMile. "They helped me build the right foundation, the right team, the right processes, and ultimately scalable, customer-focused products – enabling us to scale faster than we would have on our own."

"At K1, we thrive on working with founders who are transforming their industries through leading AI-innovation, ambitious teams, and a deep focus on customers," said Christian Grant, Principal at K1. "It's rewarding to see passionate founders realize their dreams of building category-leading businesses with successful outcomes, and we are grateful to have been part of the journey with Ashish."

With continued market focus on developing and scaling AI-driven applications, there has been increasing interest from large public and private companies looking to acquire innovative, category-leading platforms that can augment their investments in AI. In recent years, multiple K1-backed companies have been acquired by public companies including GoCanvas (acquired by Nemetschek Group, FRA: NEM), Irwin (acquired by FactSet, NYSE: FDS), and Subsplash (acquired by Roper Technologies, NASDAQ: ROP).

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is a category-leading, AI-enabled provider of cloud software for government contractors to manage compliance, contracts, and growth. From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's cloud platform, companies optimize business development, capture, contracts, and compliance workflows, while improving data visibility and reducing operational risk. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses to mid-market organizations and Fortune 500 companies, including half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 50 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors.

For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com.

About K1

K1 is one of the largest investors in small-cap enterprise software, powered by AI. Dedicated to transforming lives and industries by building category leaders in technology, K1 has invested in over 275 companies since inception. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, the firm partners with founders and strong management teams, utilizing operationally focused growth strategies to rapidly scale.

K1's exclusive focus, driven by its single team, single office, and single strategy, has resulted in realizations for many of its portfolio companies. Examples include Apttus (sold to Thoma Bravo), Axcient (sold to Connectwise, backed by Thoma Bravo), Buildium (sold to RealPage, NASDAQ: RP), Certent (sold to insightsoftware, backed by TA Associates and Genstar), Checkmarx (sold to Insight Partners and Hellman & Friedman), Clarizen (sold to Planview, backed by TA Associates and TPG Capital), Crownpeak (sold to Rezolve AI, NASDAQ: RZLV), FMG Suite (sold to Aurora Capital Partners), GoCanvas (sold to Nemetschek Group, FRA: NEM), Granicus (sold to Vista Equity Partners and Harvest Partners), Inthinc (sold to Orbcomm, NASDAQ: ORBC), Irwin (sold to FactSet, NYSE: FDSNASDAQ: FDS), Litera (sold to Hg Capital), Rave Mobile Safety (sold to TCV; now owned by Motorola Solutions, NYSE: MSI), Subsplash (sold to Roper Technologies, NASDAQ: ROP), TechnoMile (sold to Capitol Meridian Partners), Unified (now owned by iHeartMedia, NASDAQ: IHRT), WorkForce Software (sold to Insight Partners, now owned by ADP, NASDAQ: ADP) and Zapproved (sold to Exterro, backed by Leeds Equity).

For more information, visit k1.com and follow K1 Investment Management on LinkedIn.

