K1 RaceGear Partners with Freem, Targets Global Expansion and Safety Advancements

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 RaceGear, a leading provider of high-quality motorsports safety gear and apparel in the United States, announced today its partnership with Freem (Free Minds SRL), one of the world's leading providers of high-quality motorsports safety gear and apparel, as part of K1 RaceGear's plans for global expansion.

K1 RaceGear and Freem have announced a partnership that will increase both brands' global exposure and accelerate their safety advancements.

For the past 10 years, K1 RaceGear has continuously evolved and outperformed market projections by strategically placing their brand in motorsports segments throughout the US that were prime for growth and innovation. The market as a whole has elevated its demand for technological advancement, and while most of the safety gear industry has sat idle, K1 RaceGear has accelerated its search for cutting-edge textiles, better functionality, and a much higher standard of safety for its clients and partners, thus leading K1 RaceGear to Freem.

For over 20 years, Freem has established itself as the unrivaled leader of innovation and manufacturing quality in the motorsports world, from karting to automotive racing. Clients past and present include esteemed drivers such as Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris, and manufacturers including Audi, AMG, Toyota, and Hyundai.

"The combination of K1 RaceGear and Freem is only limited by imagination," says K1 Director of Operations, JR Twedt. "With K1 RaceGear's comprehensive marketing approach and Freem's unmatched standard of quality, we'll aggressively pursue our mission to bring innovative safety to every participant in all levels of motorsports and karting throughout the globe."

"This partnership accelerates K1 RaceGear's growth plan immensely by adding a brand known for its high-quality and cutting-edge racing safety gear products to our ever-growing portfolio, while expanding both brands' presence throughout the world," continues Twedt. "Through knowledge sharing and cooperation, our collaborative efforts will considerably enhance future product advancements for racers and teams everywhere."

Free Minds SRL will continue operations in Italy with its current management team led by Giuseppe Andretto and Massimo Foffano.

ABOUT K1 RACEGEAR

Founded by racers 20 years ago, K1 RaceGear is a leading manufacturer of professional-level racing gear - including suits, gloves, shoes, and more. During this time, the American company has gained a reputation for exceptional quality, comfort, durability, and safety. As a result, winners and champions across various top-level motorsports choose to wear K1 RaceGear products. This success has earned the company its slogan, "Winners wear K1: The Brand of Champions."

