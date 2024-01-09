K1 Speed Acquires Autobahn / Accelerate Indoor Speedway

As a result of this acquisition, K1 Speed now operates 83 locations in 29 states and seven countries. Additionally, K1 Speed expands its presence into four more states: Maryland, New York, Wisconsin and Alabama.

Over the coming weeks, all nine Autobahn locations and its two sister Accelerate locations will transition to the look and feel of K1 Speed. While the "arrive and drive" all-electric karting experience remains largely unchanged, K1 Speed will enhance opportunities for more serious racers. Autobahn's eight-week leagues will expand to year-long leagues under K1 Speed, and Autobahn's national championship will now become international with K1 Speed's E-World Championship. This championship features one of the largest karting prize purses globally, alongside heightened competition and prestige spanning over 80 locations and seven countries.

"Autobahn's passion for indoor karting was undeniable, and I applaud them for promoting it through their leagues and championships," says Co-Owner/Founder and CEO David Danglard. "We share this same strong love for the sport, so we're confident that existing racers will embrace the expanded competition that K1 Speed provides with our E-World Championship."

And there are other positive changes in store for these new facilities. While most existing Autobahn locations currently offer limited food and drink options, K1 Speed will introduce its Paddock Lounge café at every center to provide guests with more choices. Additionally, each center will soon feature an arcade with an array of video games, prize machines, and skill-based games, providing entertainment for all ages.

"We feel privileged doing business with a company we've long respected," says Susan Danglard, Co-Owner/Founder and Director of Marketing. "Autobahn's success speaks for itself, so taking over ownership of their locations is an immense honor for our brand."

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, with 83 locations in seven different countries and 29 states. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers an International Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

