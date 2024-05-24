K1 Speed Acquires Grand Prix New York As Northeast Expansion Continues

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go kart racing operator, announces today the acquisition of Grand Prix New York and its karting center in Mount Kisco, New York, the first of four new centers the company will add in the region this year as part of their Northeast expansion.

K1 Speed announced today the acquisition of Grand Prix New York and its karting center in Mount Kisco. Post this K1 Speed is well-known for their indoor go-kart racing experience. Their Italian all-electric go-karts can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour, the fastest in the industry.

This new acquisition marks the eighth location for K1 Speed in the Northeast. K1 Speed currently operates two locations both in Pennsylvania (Harrisburg, Horsham) and Maryland (Jessup and White Marsh), and single locations in New Jersey (Cinnaminson), Massachusetts (Boston/Wilmington), and New York (West Nyack / Palisades). A second location in New Jersey is already under lease and in development, while two more centers in the region are currently in the planning stages.

"When we started this company over 20 years ago, our goal was to make an exclusive sport more accessible and affordable for the masses," says Co-Founder and Director of Marketing, Susan Danglard. "Our expansion in the Northeast is a commitment to the company's mission statement. In the near future, those anywhere in the Northeast should have a K1 Speed close to them so that they can experience the best indoor kart racing experience there is."

The massive 100,000 sq.ft. center, now renamed K1 Speed Mount Kisco, features a multi-level indoor karting track, all-new Junior Karts for kids and Adult Karts for teens and adults, a 6,000 sq-ft arcade with large variety of video games and prize machines, 12 bowling lanes for public use, seven private bowling lanes for group events, and a restaurant with a full bar, plus private event rooms for parties and events.

K1 Speed Mount Kisco is open seven days a week and is located at 333 N. Bedford Road, Mt Kisco, NY 10549. For more information, please visit www.k1speed.com/mount-kisco-location.html

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, with 92 locations in eight different countries and 30 states. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues and championship events.

SOURCE K1 Speed INC