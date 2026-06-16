K1 Speed Opens After Irondale Relocation

IRONDALE, Ala., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's premier indoor go-kart operator, today announces the opening of its relocation in Irondale, having previously operated in Bessemer. The Irondale amusement center is part of "The Hill at Grants Mill," which is situated less than nine miles from the world-famous Barber Motorsports Park.

New Track, New Records to Set

The indoor karting track at K1 Speed in Irondale.

The Irondale entertainment venue features a sizable 1,150-foot track, comprised of new turns and corners for Birmingham racers to master. This relocation introduces a state-of-the-art fleet of electric karts, featuring Italian-engineered OTL E kart models for adults that can achieve speeds of 45 mph, alongside junior karts reaching up to 20 mph.

For industry-leading safety, every kart includes an adjustable steering wheel, rollbar and four-point harness. The use of electric power prevents exposure to harmful exhaust fumes, which provides a cleaner alternative to traditional gas-powered go-karts.

"We are proud to establish a premium indoor karting facility in such close proximity to the historic Barber Motorsports Park," stated CEO and Co-Founder David Danglard. "Birmingham residents have access to the complete racing journey, from entry-level karts to professional-grade circuits, right in their backyard."

Off-Track

Boasting an arcade with almost 50 games, Birmingham has one of the most extensive selections of arcade titles throughout the company's 100-plus centers. From racing games to first-person adventures and basketball hoops, there's an arcade title for everyone to enjoy at this Birmingham entertainment center.

The Irondale center also features the Paddock Lounge, K1 Speed's on-site restaurant. Guests can choose from a wide selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts to finish off their race day. Fan favorites include Brisket Nachos, Nashville Chicken Sliders and Funnel Fries.

Event Venue and Party Planner

K1 Speed Birmingham continues to be a go-to party venue after the relocation to Irondale. Situated just a 10-minute drive from Barber Motorsports Park, the new center provides the perfect environment for fans to experience a true motorsport atmosphere before heading to the storied circuit.

Location and Hours

For more information on hours, pricing and event booking, please visit https://www.k1speed.com/birmingham-location.html.

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the world's premier indoor go-kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style kart racing to North America. The platform's 107 kart racing centers span 32 states and nine countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment features electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance and environmental benefits compared to traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a diverse consumer base, targeting walk-in arrive-and-drive customers, private parties and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through onsite Paddock Lounges, an extensive selection of arcade games, racing simulators, K1 RaceGear products, karting leagues and championship events. The K1 Speed World E-Karting Championship brings together competitors from all K1 Speed centers and features the largest single-event prize pool in all of competitive karting.

SOURCE K1 Speed INC