K1 Speed Opens Thornton Indoor Amusement Center, Featuring a Multi-Level Go-Kart Track

THORNTON, Colo., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's premier indoor go-kart operator, today announces the opening of its new indoor go-karting location in Thornton. The purpose-built, 50,000-square-foot amusement center includes an elevated go-kart track, arcade and a full selection of food and drinks at the Paddock Lounge.

Year-Round Go-Kart Racing

The multi-level indoor go-karting track at K1 Speed Thornton.

Operating entirely indoors, this new premier destination ensures Thornton and its neighboring communities have uninterrupted access to authentic go-kart racing and premium entertainment all year long. The facility creates more than 30 jobs for the city of Thornton.

"The anticipation from the Thornton community has been incredible, and we are thrilled to finally wave the green flag," said K1 Speed CEO and Co-Founder David Danglard. "With state-of-the-art electric karts, an expansive arcade and the Paddock Lounge restaurant, K1 Speed Thornton is designed to be the ultimate entertainment destination. From families, to local businesses, to aspiring professional drivers, we are incredibly proud to offer a second premier venue for the Denver metropolitan area."

The new Thornton kart fleet is comprised of Italian-made, adult OTL Superleggero karts capable of reaching 45 mph, and junior karts capable of reaching 20 mph. Each electric kart is equipped with a four-point harness, rollbar and adjustable steering wheel for improved safety and comfort on the track. The electric nature of the karts ensures racers are not exposed to the toxic fumes inherent to gas-powered go-karts.

Post-Race Entertainment

Away from the on-track action, guests can keep the competition going in the Thornton arcade, which has around 20 arcade game titles to choose from.

The Paddock Lounge, K1 Speed's on-site restaurant, offers a wide selection of food and drink options. Guests, ages 21 or older, will soon be able to enjoy beer and wine options as well (served strictly after racing).

Social Event Host and Birthday Party Venue

K1 Speed provides a unique event venue for parties of all kinds — birthdays, company outings, team building, bachelor parties and more. Guests can choose from various group packages available on the K1 Speed website. The center also has a dedicated event room for private parties and post-race celebrations.

Location and Hours

For more information on hours, pricing and event booking, please visit https://www.k1speed.com/thornton-location.html.

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the world's premier indoor go-kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style kart racing to North America. The platform's 107 kart racing centers span 32 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment features electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance and environmental benefits compared to traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a diverse consumer base, targeting walk-in arrive-and-drive customers, private parties and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through onsite Paddock Lounges, an extensive selection of arcade games, racing simulators, K1 RaceGear products, karting leagues and championship events. The K1 Speed World E-Karting Championship brings together competitors from all K1 Speed centers and features the largest single-event prize pool in all of competitive karting.

SOURCE K1 Speed INC