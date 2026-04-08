K1 Speed Begins Construction on Avon, Ohio, Indoor Go-Karting Center

AVON, Ohio, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's premier indoor go-kart operator, is proud to announce that construction is officially starting this week on its new Avon center. The Avon location will provide the greater Cleveland area with 70,000 square feet of indoor entertainment options, including electric go-kart racing and arcade games.

Opening Timeline

An aerial view of the K1 Speed facility in Avon, Ohio, near Cleveland.

This new center joins existing locations in Canton and Columbus, becoming the third K1 Speed in Ohio, and is expected to open in Q3 of 2026. The go-kart track, arcade and Paddock Lounge — K1 Speed's gastro-pub inspired restaurant — will create 40+ jobs for the city of Avon.

"We look forward to opening our doors to the greater Cleveland community later this year," said K1 Speed Co-Founder and CMO Susan Danglard. "We are excited to share the full K1 Speed experience with new karters and provide an accessible introduction to motorsport for racing fans of all ages in Lorain County."

23 Years of Hosting Memorable Racing Events

Since 2003, K1 Speed has specialized in hosting events such as:

Birthdays (options for kids, teens and adults),

Corporate Outings

Team Building

Bachelor(ette) Parties

Holiday Parties

The Avon entertainment venue will soon offer customizable party and event packages, full facility rentals and private event rooms for personalized celebrations. Stay up to date with K1 Speed's Avon construction efforts by joining the newsletter here.

OTL Superleggero Go-Karts

The Avon location will feature all-electric OTL Italian karts. The Superleggero adult karts are capable of reaching up to 45 mph, while the juniors are capped at 20 mph for added safety. The electric design eliminates the toxic fumes inherent to gas-powered go-karts. Each kart is equipped with a four-point safety harness, high roll bar, and an adjustable steering wheel.

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the world's premier indoor go-kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style kart racing to North America. The platform's 107 kart racing centers span 32 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment features electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance and environmental benefits compared to traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a diverse consumer base, targeting walk-in arrive-and-drive customers, private parties and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through onsite Paddock Lounges, an extensive selection of arcade games, racing simulators, K1 RaceGear products, karting leagues and championship events. The K1 Speed World E-Karting Championship brings together competitors from all K1 Speed centers and features the largest single-event prize pool in all of competitive karting.

SOURCE K1 Speed INC