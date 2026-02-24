K12 Coalition™ Launches Teaching Channel+, the First Unified Professional Learning Solution Built for Districts

All-in-one platform subscription brings high-quality video streaming, coaching, mentoring and professional learning together for as little as $5 per educator

EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K12 Coalition ™ is proud to introduce Teaching Channel+, a subscription platform providing accessible, district-wide access to high-quality professional learning. By bundling its extensive library of videos, self-paced professional development (PD) courses, and instructional coaching tools into a single, easy-to-use interface, Teaching Channel+ delivers a level of integration unmatched in the K-12 professional learning market—helping bridge the gap between educator support and budget constraints while continuing to drive positive student learning outcomes.

Teacher turnover isn't just a human resources challenge—it's a significant budget drain. Between recruitment, training and lost instructional continuity, replacing a single teacher costs districts $20,000 or more. As districts confront retention pressures alongside rising costs for specialized training, Teaching Channel+ offers a comprehensive professional learning ecosystem for as low as $5 per educator annually, making sustained, high-quality support achievable at scale.

"School leaders have been stuck choosing between disjointed tools or expensive, niche platforms that don't serve their whole staff," said Mike Smith, President of Teaching Channel. "Teaching Channel+ changes that. It's one affordable home for everyone from veteran educators to first-year substitutes. It is a system-level solution built for system-level impact."

From supporting paraprofessionals, newly certified teachers, seasoned educators, to instructional coaches, Teaching Channel+ takes a holistic approach to professional growth, bringing together capabilities rarely found in a single, fully online platform. Key features include:

2,500+ Videos: Unlimited, on-demand access to authentic classroom videos that show research-based best practices in real classrooms, across subjects and grade levels. In collaboration with EdGate, more than 500 videos are aligned to state-specific standards, helping districts ensure professional learning directly connects to classroom expectations. Designed to work like a streaming service for educators, the platform enables teachers and leaders to build custom playlists and cohorts by grade, subject, or school.

Dedicated Client Success Partnership: Each district is supported by a dedicated client success manager who acts as an extension of the district team, collaborating with leaders and educators to deliver customized, pre-configured professional learning that's ready on day one.

Instructional Coaching and Mentoring: Built-in resources that facilitate Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) and streamline the mentoring process with coaching tools designed for peer observation and growth-focused feedback.

65+ Role-Specific PD Courses: High-quality, self-paced, hours-based courses designed for the entire district, including specialized, standards-aligned tracks for paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, and new teachers.

Graduate-Level Credits: Educators can audit any of the 300+ graduate-level ISTE seal-approved courses at no cost, with the option to upgrade for degree-eligible credit on an official university transcript.

Teaching Channel+'s pricing model is designed to make high-quality, relevant PD accessible to districts of all sizes. With annual tiers starting at $9,500 for small school systems and capping at $22,500 for large districts (more than 2,000 users), the investment often pays for itself by helping to retain a single teacher.

"About 85 percent of teachers considering leaving say improved access to professional learning would significantly reduce their interest in exiting the profession. When teachers have the tools and support they need, classrooms and students win," said Smith. "Teaching Channel+ makes that continuous support possible for every educator in every school."

For more information about Teaching Channel+ or to request a demo, visit https://www.teachingchannel.com/plus/ . New customers who commit by April 15, 2026 receive free system setup and integration, a $3,900 value, and $1,000 off their subscription.

About K12 Coalition

K12 Coalition is a collective of specialized education products and services with a common mission to provide a great education for every student in every classroom every day. The company offers deep expertise in solving five macro K-12 education challenges: teacher certification, professional learning, literacy and math curriculum, accelerated student learning through summer school, and district support, including strategic planning and consulting. Learn more at k12coalition.com.

