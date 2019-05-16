K12 Insight Named 2019 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Collaborative Community Solution for Educators

HERNDON, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K12 Insight is proud to announce that its Let's Talk! platform has been named a 2019 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist. Let's Talk! is an innovative cloud-based community engagement and customer service solution that reaches more than four million parents, students, teachers and staff. School district leaders use K12 Insight's technology to speed response times, measure customer satisfaction, and improve sensitive emergency communications. Winners of the CODiE will be announced on June 11.

For more than 30 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards have honored software, education, information and media products for achieving excellence and innovation in technology. As the only peer-recognized program in the business and education technology industries, a CODiE Award serves as incredible market validation for a product's innovation, vision, and overall industry impact.

"Innovation is at the heart of what K12 Insight brings to education leaders, allowing them to better communicate with their many different constituents," said Gregg Levin, President & COO of K12 Insight. "Recognitions such as this not only reflect positively on our entire organization, but also shine a spotlight on the importance of new technologies in the industry."

Accessible via a tab or button on school or district websites or via a smart-phone-enabled mobile app, Let's Talk! helps school district leaders:

Listen . Students, parents and staff can provide feedback 24/7 from any device in a safe, secure environment.

. Students, parents and staff can provide feedback 24/7 from any device in a safe, secure environment. Respond. The system time stamps and immediately routes every inquiry to the right person or persons for an accurate, timely, courteous and complete response.

The system time stamps and immediately routes every inquiry to the right person or persons for an accurate, timely, courteous and complete response. Collaborate. A universal inbox lets school staff across different departments improve workflow and collaborate on replies.

A universal inbox lets school staff across different departments improve workflow and collaborate on replies. Mitigate Risk. A special Critical Alerts feature creates a notification when questions or comments containing specific keywords, such as guns or suicide, are received.

K12 Insight is headquartered in Herndon, VA, with an office in Austin, TX. The company partners with U.S. based school systems, primarily serving pre-school to 12th grades, with the recent addition of undergraduate and graduate schools. K12 Insight combines a powerful community engagement platform, engaging professional learning, expert analytics and industry leading research to help schools leaders deliver remarkable experiences. For more information about K12 Insight or Let's Talk!, please visit www.K12Insight.com.

Press Contact:

Rob Kremer

(404) 218-3077

SOURCE K12 Insight

Related Links

https://www.k12insight.com

