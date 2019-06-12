K12 Insight Wins 2019 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Collaborative Community Solution for Educators

For more than 30 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards have honored software, education, information and media products for achieving excellence and innovation in technology. As the only peer-recognized program in the business and education technology industries, a CODiE Award serves as incredible market validation for a product's innovation, vision, and overall industry impact.

"Winning the peer-reviewed CODiE is an incredible honor and testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire K12 Insight family," said Suhail Farooqui, K12 Insight co-founder and CEO. "We created Let's Talk! to help school districts build trust through a focus on listening and responding to the people who matter most. We're thrilled that the educator judges chose to recognize this urgent need, and we are excited for what the future holds."

Accessible via a tab or button on school or district websites or via a smart-phone-enabled mobile app, Let's Talk! helps school district leaders:

Listen . Students, parents and staff can provide feedback 24/7 from any device in a safe, secure environment.

. Students, parents and staff can provide feedback 24/7 from any device in a safe, secure environment. Respond. The system time stamps and immediately routes every inquiry to the right person or persons for an accurate, timely, courteous and complete response.

The system time stamps and immediately routes every inquiry to the right person or persons for an accurate, timely, courteous and complete response. Collaborate. A universal inbox lets school staff across different departments improve workflow and collaborate on replies.

A universal inbox lets school staff across different departments improve workflow and collaborate on replies. Mitigate Risk. A special Critical Alerts feature creates a notification when questions or comments containing specific keywords, such as guns or suicide, are received.

K12 Insight is headquartered in Herndon, VA, with an office in Austin, TX. The company partners with U.S.-based school systems, primarily serving pre-school to 12th grades, with the recent addition of undergraduate and graduate schools. K12 Insight combines a powerful community engagement platform, engaging professional learning, expert analytics and industry-leading research to help school leaders deliver remarkable experiences. For more information about K12 Insight or Let's Talk!, please visit www.K12Insight.com.

