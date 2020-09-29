K16 Solutions Announces Another Groundbreaking Migration Achievement: Full Integration with Moodle Through California State University, Fullerton

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for LMS migration and course design, announced it has successfully integrated with the LMS platform, Moodle. This integration was made possible through K16 Solutions' partnership with California State University, Fullerton, when the institution needed to migrate its course content from Moodle into Canvas.

Scaffold by K16 Solutions

The project started by conducting some initial integration testing within CSU Fullerton's LMS Moodle platform. After testing was complete, K16 Solutions began migrating the university's courses in bulk. Within thirty days of the project starting, K16 Solutions successfully migrated over 10,000 ready-to-teach courses out of Moodle.

"CSU Fullerton partnered with K16 Solutions for the development of Moodle integrations in their Scaffold Migration platform. Once the integration project was completed, we were able to begin moving courses in bulk from Moodle to Canvas and have already moved well over 10,000 courses with another large batch planned before the end of the year. Using an automated solution like Scaffold Migration has saved our faculty and staff countless hours that would have been spent transferring and repairing course content," said Dr. Amir Dabirian, VP for IT/CIO, California State University, Fullerton.

K16 Solutions has successfully migrated over 100,000 courses with Scaffold Migration and has now added Moodle to its existing LMS integrations list, which includes Sakai, Blackboard, D2L, and Canvas. "This singular achievement has never before been realized, and we are thrilled that we now have the ability to help virtually every institution migrate to the LMS platform of their choice," said K16 Solutions CEO and president, Dr. Thomas Waite.

K16 Solutions has successfully completed LMS course migrations with other institutions such as Northeastern University, Wake Forest University, Rutgers University, Mohawk College, Ottawa College, University of Southern Alabama, and more.

