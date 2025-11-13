CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions Inc., the leader in automated data management and warehousing, has announced that founder and majority shareholder Dr. Thomas Waite, with the support of co-founders Mary Nisbet and Jordan Schied and the Board of Directors, has appointed Chief Operating Officer Steve Mildner as the company's next Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Waite will transition into the role of Founder, Executive Chair & Chief Evangelist, while Mildner assumes the CEO position.

K16 Solutions Appoints Steve Mildner As Chief Executive Officer

During his more than six years at K16 Solutions, Mildner has played a pivotal role in the organization—shaping the company's capital and investment strategy, go-to-market strategy, and core operating procedures. His leadership in these areas has driven significant growth for the Scaffold Platform and its suite of products, now adopted by more than 360 higher education institutions across 14 countries.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Waite for his vision, commitment, and unwavering belief in what K16 Solutions has and will become," said Annette Catino, Board Chair of K16 Solutions. "From the very beginning, he nurtured a culture rooted in innovation and built a team that leads with empathy and puts the customer at the center of every decision. We look forward with confidence and excitement as K16 begins this next chapter under Steve's leadership."

"I am incredibly proud of what we've built together at K16, and Steve has been the natural successor for a long time. I've kept him close, aligned, and prepared for this transition so that the company moves forward with strength and continuity," said Dr. Thomas Waite. "From day one, our mission has been to serve institutions with integrity, innovation, and empathy, and to make their work easier in ways that truly matter for students. I have the utmost confidence in Steve's leadership and in the entire K16 team. This next chapter is full of promise, and I look forward to supporting the company in my new role on the board, along with speaking engagements, publishing, and being a force for good for education."

"I am honored to step into this role and continue the mission that Thomas set into motion," said Steve Mildner, CEO of K16 Solutions. "K16 was built on a deep understanding of the challenges institutions face and a commitment to partnering with them in meaningful ways. That foundation will continue to guide us. I'm excited for what's ahead as we expand our impact, deepen our customer relationships, and continue delivering solutions that genuinely help school districts, colleges, and universities thrive."

With this leadership transition, K16 Solutions remains committed to delivering modern, scalable data management and warehousing solutions that help higher education institutions access, analyze, and act on their data with confidence.

About K16 Solutions

K16 Solutions is transforming how higher education institutions manage and maximize their data. Leveraging patented technology within its cloud-native Scaffold Platform, K16 delivers innovative solutions for data migration, archiving, and warehouse automation. Colleges and universities across the globe trust K16 to reduce time, cost, and complexity while unlocking the full strategic value of their data. Learn more at www.k16solutions.com.

