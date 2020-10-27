K16 Solutions' Revolutionary LMS Migration Technology Helps Launch SMUMN's Strategic Initiatives on Embracing Innovation and Global Online Learning with a Move to Canvas

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions and Saint Mary's University of Minnesota (SMUMN) announced a strategic partnership today that involves using K16 Solutions' ground-breaking LMS migration technology, Scaffold, to migrate SMUMN's online courses onto their new LMS platform, Canvas.

Following months of extensive evaluation and community engagement, these new partnerships bring to life key aspects of the university's new strategic plan to foster innovation, excel through excellence and relevance, and steward resources. Through the technology engagements with both Canvas and K16 Solutions, Saint Mary's University of Minnesota continues to innovate and modernize the online teaching and learning experience. "Moving from two learning management systems onto the mobile-friendly and intuitive Canvas interface will provide a superior online experience," said Andrea Carroll-Glover, Vice Provost for Online Strategy and Programs at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota. "By leveraging the innovative K16 Scaffold solution, we are further optimizing our resources while saving valuable time typically necessary to migrate courses into a new LMS. Collectively, this work will lay the foundation for extending access across our Lasallian community at Saint Mary's University and beyond."

Using a phased migration approach, Saint Mary's will leverage the K16 Scaffold solution to move at the speed of business vs. the glacial pace traditionally associated with higher education to migrate existing Blackboard and Engage/Moodle courses in a fraction of the time. Through the K16 partnership, Saint Mary's expects to cut down on the overall migration timeframe and minimize the clean-up work typically associated with such migrations. The university is piloting the first migrated courses in Canvas in Spanish for the fall of 2020 with the full implementation to be completed within the year.

K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for LMS migration and course design, has now successfully migrated over 100,000 courses and is on pace to do thousands more by the year's end. The courses their team has successfully migrated thus far represent a diverse range of institutions: small, large, public, private, international, and domestic. To name a few, K16 Solutions has completed LMS course migrations with Northeastern University, Wake Forest University, Rutgers University, Mohawk College, Ottawa College, and the University of South Alabama

Dr. Thomas Waite, CEO, and President of K16 Solutions said about the partnership "We are excited to work with SMUMN on such an important initiative. When two innovative organizations come together to do something strategic and transformative, great things happen."

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to easily and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive outdated online courses. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com

About Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota is a private, Lasallian Catholic institution offering comprehensive undergraduate and graduate programs. It seeks to awaken, nurture, and empower learners to ethical lives of leadership and service. At Saint Mary's, students find in every classroom—whether in person or online—a relationship-driven, person-centered education. Through intense inquiry, students discover the truths in the world and the character within.

Founded in 1912 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Saint Mary's enrolls 6,500 students at its residential undergraduate college in Winona and its Schools of Graduate and Professional Programs, based in Minneapolis but extending worldwide.

Saint Mary's offers respected, practical, and affordable programs in a variety of areas leading to bachelor's, bachelor's completion, master's, certificate, specialist, and doctoral degrees.

Learn more at https://www.smumn.edu/

