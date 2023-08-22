K1x Launches K-1 Next Gen Reader for a New Era of Speed and Scope to Power Paperless Processing Initiatives from the IRS

News provided by

K1x

22 Aug, 2023, 08:04 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of announcing former IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig had joined its Board of Directors, K1x, the leading data distribution platform for alternative investments, announced the launch of K-1 Next Gen Reader. New and current customers can expect industry-leading scope and speed improvements for one of the most complex areas of tax compliance.

Unlike other solutions that treat the IRS Schedule K-1 as an afterthought by lazily applying technology developed to read simple, structured half page tax documents like W-2s, K1x has a six year head start applying multiple machine learning techniques and models, each tailored to the unique complexities of K-1 and K-3 reporting. As a practical matter, tax compliance professionals can go from piles of PDF K-1s and K-3s to structured data in a matter of seconds with the K1x next generation K-1 reader — a huge improvement in time saved and quality of work life.

"The tax compliance industry is facing a critical workforce issue. More than 300,000 accountants and auditors left their jobs in the last two years, and only 1% of firms can find sufficient staff. That means unbearable workloads, unacceptable client delays and dispiriting frustration," said K1x CEO John LaMancuso. "The answer is digitization and automation. Technology like K-1 Next Gen Reader helps teams achieve more with less, and the Digital K-1 is a crucial step in helping the IRS achieve its Paperless Process Initiatives."

One early-adopting company at a top 10 accounting firm described K-1 Next Gen Reader as having "a huge impact on our tax transformation [efforts]." The updates will ensure significant positive changes in tax processing operations, including:

  • Scale. K-1 filings already included hundreds of fields that previously required tedious, manual inputs. Now that the IRS has added 1000 new fields with its K-3 requirement, K-1 Next Gen Reader processes six times more data–the only reader on the market to read the K-3.

  • Speed. Even with the 6x jump in the number of fields to read, K-1 Next Gen Reader increases raw processing speeds by 33% over the previous version–now 7.5x faster than manual methods. The result? Tax compliance teams spend less time processing forms and more time on strategic work and client relationships.

K-1 Next Gen Reader is part of K-1 Analyzer and is available now. Try it yourself by taking the K-1 Test Drive or request a personalized demo

About K1x, Inc.
K1x is the leading data distribution platform for alternative investments. The fintech company's AI-powered SaaS solution digitizes and distributes data seamlessly–connecting investors, advisors, tax software, portals, accounting firms, IRS and state taxing authorities–simplifying complex processes, accelerating filings, reducing costs, and delivering greater control, transparency, and accessibility. K1x is trusted by more than 6000 organizations including 31 of 100 largest institutional investors in the US, 17 of the top 100 accounting firms, 8 of the top 100 private foundations, 26 of the top 100 university endowments, and 7 of the top 40 health systems. Visit us at K1x.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts
Scott Turner
SVP, Marketing
[email protected]

Raven Carpenter
BLASTmedia for K1x
[email protected]
317.806.1900 ext. 171

SOURCE K1x

Also from this source

Former IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig Joins K1x Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.