K2 and You Solutions Join Forces with Intuitive Business Concepts to Optimize Association Solutions

Building a stronger service team and solutions for clients

OAKVILLE, ON and ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to significantly enhance its software support and implementation services for its clients, Canadian-based K2 and You Solutions has announced its integration with Annapolis, MD-based Intuitive Business Concepts (IBC). This merger aims to maximize operational efficiency and expand services and support for iMIS users who form a considerable portion of associations across North America and Canada.

IBC and K2 and You: Building a stronger service team and solutions for clients.
Jake Bound, founder of K2 and You Solutions
Jake Bound, the founder of K2 and You Solutions, has expressed immense enthusiasm about joining forces with his colleagues at IBC. "I am thrilled about this remarkable opportunity. Combining our strengths with the expertise and proven capabilities of IBC will only fortify our commitment to providing top-tier solutions for our valued iMIS users and association clients," Jake said. "IBC's strong commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with our mission at K2 and You Solutions, and I believe this integration will bring unprecedented value to our clients."

Melissa Mack, managing partner and cofounder of IBC, echoed Jake's excitement, "We are delighted to welcome Jake to the IBC team. His unparalleled knowledge and extensive experience will be a significant addition to our organization. Together, we aim to further advance our service offerings and deepen our footprint within the iMIS user community."

The integration of K2 and You Solutions into IBC is set to offer substantial benefits for iMIS users, who can look forward to enhanced productivity and efficiency. The combined expertise of both companies is expected to generate groundbreaking solutions that will elevate user experience and drive the growth of its clients.

About Intuitive Business Concepts (IBC)
At IBC, we have a deep understanding of the critical business needs and processes specific to associations, non-profits, and unions. We 'get' your culture, your goals, and what drives you, too. Focused exclusively on and dedicated to delivering the most effective AMSLMS, and Cloud Financial Software for our clients, we're well-versed in identifying and applying the integration techniques that will save you time and money. Since 2001, our cutting-edge products, unparalleled responsiveness, and award-winning services have helped organizations like yours increase their operational and financial performance by leveraging best practices and proven solutions. For more information about IBC, please visit the website at www.ibconcepts.com or call 443.603.0215.

