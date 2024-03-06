K2 Brings Innovation to Freeski and Freeride with 2024/25 Ski Collection

Expanded BOA® boot range offers precision-fit to more skiers.

SEATTLE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K2, the original American Ski and Snowboard Brand, fuels ski progression with the Winter 2024/25 collection of skis and boots. New to the line is the Omen, a twin-tip freestyle ski, and the Reckoner KF, a new pro model freeride ski for "Crazy Karl" Fostvedt . The BOA® technology expands to the best-selling Built For Comfort (BFC) boot series. Additionally, all newly designed K2 skis are constructed with BioResin Algae, a proprietary plant-based formula that is higher performing and more sustainable than oil-based resins.

The NEW Omen brings freeskiers durability and performance to push the progression of park, pipe, and street skiing. Featuring K2's Carbon Boost Braid and a blunt twin-tip shape, the Omen delivers lively pop alongside the stability needed to stomp landings. Rigorously tested, athlete-approved, and predicted to appear on podiums, the Omen range includes a Team version, Omen 90, Omen 85, and Omen 90 Womens and Omen 85 Womens.

The twin-tip freeride 2024 Reckoner collection features all-new construction with a new iteration of K2's patented Spectral Braid technology. Tighter fiber angles in the midbody of the ski with more open angles in the tip and tail create a surfy ride with a torsionally stiff feel underfoot for reactive turns. New additions to the range include a 124 and 110-width ski and a new pro model designed by athlete Karl Fostvedt. The KF brings a playful approach to the biggest lines on the mountain. The women's Reckoner collection expands with new 110 and 102 widths.

The award-winning Mindbender ski range continues to deliver the design-forward freeride performance K2 is often recognized for. Inspired by the process of pressing vinyl records, garage bands and classic rock, the result is a cohesive collection of bright bases and subdued top-sheet graphics.

Bringing the benefits of BOA® technology to a wider array of skiers, K2 launches the BFC (Built for Comfort) BOA® boot, designed for skiers who want a reactive boot but prefer a roomier fit. The dial and cable technology eliminates traditional boot fitting pain points and "hotspots" caused by over-tightened buckles. The brand-new Cushfit Pro Liner and the heat-moldable shell can adapt to various feet without sacrificing support and responsiveness. An Après Mode makes walking more convenient, keeping skiers smiling once the lifts stop turning.

K2 will expand the Mindbender, Anthem, and Recon BOA® ski boot collections, adding a new Mindbender 140 BOA® and Recon 140 BOA®. Both boots feature a new BOA® WrapLiner for improved performance. The women's Anthem 125 BOA® features a gender-specific BOA® WrapLiner with a lower cuff to allow for more calf adjustments and a new last for increased ankle adjustments.

The 2024/25 K2 Ski and boot collection will be available online at K2snow.com and at select retailers in the autumn of 2024.

