K2 Insurance Services Launches New Parametric MGA Headed by Industry Veteran, Scott Carpinteri

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Insurance Services, LLC is excited to announce the launch of its newest MGA, K2 Parametric led by Scott Carpinteri, a well-known expert in the Parametric Insurance space. Carpinteri is an industry veteran with over 25 years of insurance experience, the last 6 having been spent with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions where he has been instrumental in advancing the progress and success of Parametric Insurance as a risk management tool.

Scott Carpinteri

"Parametric Insurance is my professional passion and I look forward to providing collaborative, bespoke solutions for brokers and clients," says Carpinteri. He further adds, "The MGA production model is ideal for the parametric space as it allows for utmost focus on the sales process which relies upon three key elements: education, education, and education,"

"We are extremely excited to partner with Scott – his underwriting acumen and knowledge of Parametric Insurance are unparalleled in our experience," added Nate Hunter, CFO of K2. "Scott is precisely the sort of partner we seek to join our growing team – he has a loyal, deep following of production sources and is highly capable of generating an outstanding underwriting result for his capacity partners."

Parametric Insurance is an up-and-coming space in the insurance arena. The policies are quite simple in that they pay pre-agreed claim amounts based on the local parameters of independently, objectively measurable events, such as Hurricanes or Earthquakes. The policy proceeds can be used by the insured to offset any net costs related to the event, well beyond physical damage costs, which can nicely supplement gaps in traditional indemnity insurance policies.

K2 Parametric will be based out of California.

For more information, please contact:

Scott Carpinteri | President | K2 Parametric, LLC

[email protected]

858-866-8967

About K2 Insurance Services, LLC and its subsidiaries

K2 Insurance Services (K2) is an insurance services holding company, which owns and controls a diverse set of specialty program administrators. Through its MGAs, K2 markets, underwrites, and services over $1 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. From workers' compensation for high hazard exposures such as commercial transportation to personal lines coverage for manufactured homes, K2 helps insure clients across a diverse array of risks and industries. K2 is headquartered in San Diego, California and is a privately held company.

SOURCE K2 Insurance Services, LLC