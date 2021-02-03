K2 Integrity Bolsters Financial Investigations and Forensic Accounting Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, K2 Integrity announced Thomas Pannell has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Timothy Hedley as a Senior Advisor in its Investigations and Risk Advisory practice. The addition of Mr. Pannell's and Dr. Hedley's deep expertise will strengthen the firm's financial investigations and forensic services offerings to meet the increased demands from clients grappling with fraud induced by the economic downturn and the expected surge in enforcement. Mr. Pannell and Dr. Hedley join K2 Integrity from EY and KPMG, respectively, where they each served as partner and garnered more than 20 years of experience at the Big Four firms.

"Organizations today face a unique set of challenges that are a by-product of the pandemic and the economic recession it has created. As fraud continues to proliferate in these uncertain times, it is essential that leaders robustly prepare to protect their organizations and respond swiftly and effectively when crisis strikes," said Snežana Gebauer, Executive Managing Director and head of Investigations and Risk Advisory, Americas. "We remain committed to providing our clients with the most seasoned teams and innovative technology solutions to solve their most complex and unforeseen problems. The addition of Tom Pannell and Tim Hedley to the K2 Integrity team represents a critically important step forward in deepening our financial fraud investigative capabilities."

"Around the globe, our clients are grappling with a host of new threats and risks, calling upon our team to help navigate the challenges they are facing," said Robert Brenner, Global Co-Managing Partner and Chief Legal Officer. "Together, Tom and Tim bring decades of experience and unparalleled expertise to our global practice."

About K2 Integrity's Financial Investigations and Forensic Accounting Services

K2 Integrity's Investigations and Risk Advisory practice provides clients, their counsel, and other advisors and stakeholders with the relevant and timely information required to make fully informed business and legal decisions necessary to prevail in a complex, international operating environment. The diversity of backgrounds and approaches that K2 Integrity's practitioners bring to every engagement means that the firm's investigations are tailored to the needs of the client and adapted to the unique circumstances of each situation.

K2 Integrity conducts financial investigations and provides forensic accounting services to assist clients facing actual or potential regulatory scrutiny or litigation, and to meet their compliance goals. The firm's unique approach to financial investigations combines technical forensic accounting and an investigative skill set with cutting-edge forensic and data mining technologies. The team is made up of experts in analyzing large and complex data sets and integrating findings from other investigative workstreams. Areas of expertise include anti-bribery and corruption investigations; asset tracing investigations; bank statement and funds flow analysis; complex cross-border financial investigations; financial data analytics; expert and fact witness testimony; financial reporting and disclosure assessment; forensic audits; fraud, embezzlement, and misappropriation investigations; fraud risk assessments; internal controls review and remediation; internal investigations; Ponzi scheme investigations; quantification of damages; and reconstruction of financial transactions.

About Thomas Pannell

Mr. Pannell joins K2 Integrity from EY's forensic and integrity services practice, where he was a partner focused on corruption and fraud related matters across sectors. He has more than 20 years of experience in investigations and accounting, bringing subject-matter expertise across industries. He leads multidisciplinary teams working with corporate clients and their legal advisors responding to crisis events, including multijurisdictional white-collar crime, misconduct, financial statement fraud, and anti-bribery and corruption incidents, and compliance risk advisory work. Mr. Pannell has presented to regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), as well as to audit and special committees, boards of directors, and other stakeholders.

Mr. Pannell frequently leads teams on matters around the globe, including those in Brazil, China, Russia, India, Turkey, Angola, Bosnia, Germany, Tunisia, Egypt, and the United States. He provides guidance on complex regulatory matters, using his understanding of clients' industries to identify and mitigate key risks. He also assists clients across sectors in enhancing compliance programs with a focus on effective and practical compliance measures to fit clients' risk profiles. Mr. Pannell is an author and established thought leader on the subjects of fraud, bribery and corruption risk, and compliance.

Learn more about Mr. Pannell.

About Timothy Hedley

Dr. Hedley has more than 25 years of experience providing clients with a wide range of forensic services to assist with the prevention and detection of and response to governance and integrity issues. He works with companies to respond to allegations of fraud or misconduct involving earnings management; bribery, corruption, and kickbacks; counterfeiting; construction fraud; Ponzi schemes; and employee theft.

Dr. Hedley has extensive experience across industries and has built methodologies and tools to assess anti-fraud program effectiveness and corporate compliance, benchmark anti-fraud and compliance efforts against recognized industry practices, establish baseline key performance indicators to monitor progress, and conduct fraud awareness and compliance training programs. Previously, Dr. Hedley was a forensic practice partner at KPMG, where he served as global lead for the firm's fraud risk management service offerings. Dr. Hedley holds a Ph.D. in public management with a focus on accounting and control, and serves as an adjunct faculty member at Fordham University, where he teaches "Business Risk in a Global, Digital Economy."

Learn more about Dr. Hedley.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm—built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard our clients' operations, reputations, and economic security. K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), a premier strategic advisory firm founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial integrity goals.

K2 Integrity leverages unmatched multidisciplinary experience to develop cutting-edge solutions, stimulate business opportunities, and shape global economic security in a complex world. Whether it's protecting clients' assets or navigating the complex financial regulatory landscape to help clients identify, manage, and mitigate risk, K2 Integrity is an advisor trusted to meet and exceed clients' goals in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit our website, www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Paula Zirinsky

Global Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Lindsay Sweeney

Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE K2 Integrity

Related Links

https://www.k2integrity.com

