K2 Integrity Launches Internal Audit Practice

News provided by

K2 Integrity

08 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity, the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm, today announced the launch of its Internal Audit practice, offering customized solutions to our full client roster, including financial institutions, fintech and virtual assets firms, investment managers, nonprofits, governments, and Fortune 500 corporations.

The practice leverages K2 Integrity's extensive background in verification and assurance, guided by top professionals in accounting and finance who possess extensive experience in providing internal audit services to the private sector.

K2 Integrity's experts include former audit and SOX executives, regulators, policy makers, compliance officers, chief financial officers, former prosecutors, technologists, and cybersecurity experts.

"With so many shifting goalposts, including recent updates to the IIA's Global Internal Audit Standards, it can be difficult for our clients' internal audit functions to take the time to assess the impact of these changes and revise their policies and procedures accordingly," said Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Law. "We work hand in hand with our clients' IA functions to help them stay on top of audit challenges and ahead of the new regulations in a way that aligns with their strategy and takes into account their specific risk profile."

K2 Integrity's Internal Audit practice offers clients direct access to its comprehensive suite of services. These include internal audit outsourcing; internal audit co-sourcing; SOX compliance, internal controls, and IPO and M&A readiness; financial and technical accounting advisory services; design and implementation of "fit for purpose" transformation roadmaps; agile auditing; point-in-time and ongoing strategic advisory services; external quality assessments (EQAs) and quality assurance improvement program (QAIP) services; IT internal audit and SOX advisory services; and fraud assessment and remediation.

"Businesses need to adapt rapidly to the ever-changing audit and regulatory landscape, cybersecurity risks, market shifts, and global uncertainties," said CEO Jeremy Kroll. "At K2 Integrity, we leverage our expertise to mitigate risks in all areas of our client's organizations. By supporting their management of risks with cost, speed, and efficiency, we free our clients to safely accelerate their pursuit of business goals."

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm helping clients understand and manage their risk so they can lead with confidence. With some of the most knowledgeable practitioners in the industry, K2 Integrity brings together deep subject-matter expertise with proprietary technology and digital offerings to help clients creatively solve today's issues while also planning for the future. Headquartered in New York, the firm's more than 300 employees serve the globe from offices in Washington, D.C., London, Geneva, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Riyadh. K2 Integrity has deep knowledge and experience working in every region and across numerous jurisdictions around the world.

To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit http://www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected] 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930510/K2_Integrity_Logo.jpg

