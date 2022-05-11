K2 INTEGRITY WELCOMES BRYAN STIREWALT, FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF THE DUBAI FINANCIAL SERVICES AUTHORITY

K2 Integrity Also Announces Opening Abu Dhabi Office

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity ("K2"), the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm, today announced that Bryan Stirewalt, former Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Stirewalt will leverage his 35 years of experience across the public and private sectors – including 25 years of international experience in Europe, the Middle East and Asia – to further K2 Integrity's practice in the UAE and the Gulf Region; work with regulators across the globe; and focus on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and crypto regime development with key regulators and jurisdictions around the world.

Prior to joining K2 Integrity, Stirewalt served in various functions at the DFSA for nearly 14 years, based in Dubai. As the Chief Executive, Stirewalt was responsible for the regulation and supervision of some 500 authorized firms, including banks, insurers, asset managers and exchanges. He implemented reforms and scrupulously ensured the DFSA implemented leading international standards. For nine years, Stirewalt also served as the Co-Chair of the Basel Consultative Group and Observer at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

"We're thrilled to have someone of Bryan Stirewalt's reputation, experience, and stature join K2 Integrity to help build out our already extensive work in the UAE, Gulf Region, and beyond," said Daniel L. Glaser, Global Head of Jurisdictional Services and Head of K2's Washington, DC office. "As a highly respected international regulator known for his ethics and fairness, Bryan is the kind of person who embodies the 'integrity' in K2 Integrity. His deep roots in the UAE will allow us to maintain and scale our work in this critical region."

"The entire landscape of finance is changing rapidly. This rapid change brings many new opportunities, but certainly brings many new risks as well," said Stirewalt. "K2 Integrity's global reputation as the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm was a major reason why I wanted to work here. But it was the opportunity to work alongside colleagues with deep expertise in global regulations and financial crimes that really appealed to me. I am looking forward to collaborating with K2 Integrity experts in jurisdictions around the world to develop best-in-class solutions and partnerships for our clients."

Stirewalt will be an integral part of efforts to expand K2 Integrity's base in the United Arab Emirates and explore new opportunities relating to the future of finance, including digitalization, cryptocurrencies, Fintech and Regtech. Stirewalt will also be a featured contributor on the firm's renowned training platform, the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network ("DOLFIN").

K2 is also pleased to announce that it will be opening a permanent office in Abu Dhabi.

Glaser continued: "Demonstrating K2's commitment to the UAE and the region, the Abu Dhabi office will allow us to provide the customized, high-quality service and attention that our clients have grown to expect from K2."

The office will be established in Abu Dhabi Global Markets and will commence operations this Spring.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm helping clients understand and manage their risk so they can lead with confidence. With some of the most knowledgeable practitioners in the industry, K2 brings together deep subject matter expertise with proprietary technology and digital offerings to help clients creatively solve today's issues while also planning for the future. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and London, and more than 400 employees globally, K2 has deep knowledge and experience working in every region and numerous jurisdictions around the world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com , or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Joan Vollero

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE K2 Integrity