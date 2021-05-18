K2 Integrity Welcomes Compliance Industry Veteran Fred Springer

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity, the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm founded by Jules B. Kroll and Jeremy M. Kroll, today announced that Fred Springer has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Financial Crimes Risk Management (FCRM) practice. Fred's experience encompasses over 30 years as a senior-level compliance executive, most recently as executive vice president and chief compliance officer (CCO) at Santander Holding Company USA, one of the largest retail and commercial banks in the United States.

"Our clients want advisors who know what's coming next as they build comprehensive compliance solutions. Fred's reputation in this area is unparalleled," said Thomas Bock, Global Co-Head, Financial Crimes Risk Management, and Chief Operating Officer, K2 Integrity. "We are thrilled he's joining our best-in-class team."

Fred Springer boasts an exhaustive list of accomplishments in compliance management for global financial institutions, experience he will bring to the FCRM team. Fred will work with clients on a broad range of financial services compliance matters, including comprehensive anti-money laundering (AML) programs. He will also play a key role in the creation and implementation of policies and procedures related to complex compliance issues.

"Our Financial Crimes Risk Management practice, bar none, is the best in the business. Fred deepens the talent of our team of professionals to even better serve those in the market," said Jeremy Kroll, CEO and Co-Founder, K2 Integrity.

Prior to joining K2 Integrity, Fred Springer was executive vice president and CCO at Santander Holding Company USA. He also served as senior vice president and global compliance and ethics officer at CIT Group, where his work included the successful integration of CIT and One West Bank compliance operations as part of CIT's acquisition of One West Bank. Fred has led remediation efforts associated with the Bank Secrecy Act and sanctions promulgated by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Currently, he serves as a member of the City of Stamford Board of Ethics. Learn more about Fred Springer.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm—built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard our clients' operations, reputations, and economic security. K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), a premier strategic advisory firm founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial integrity goals.

K2 Integrity leverages unmatched multidisciplinary experience to develop cutting-edge solutions, stimulate business opportunities, and shape global economic security in a complex world. Whether it's protecting clients' assets or navigating the complex financial regulatory landscape to help clients identify, manage, and mitigate risk, K2 Integrity is an advisor trusted to meet and exceed clients' goals in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit our website, www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Paula Zirinsky

Global Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Lindsay Sweeney

Senior Manager, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE K2 Integrity

Related Links

https://www.k2integrity.com

