K2 Integrity Welcomes Compliance Investigations and Analytics Expert, Marc Fungard

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity, the preeminent risk management firm founded by industry pioneers Jules and Jeremy Kroll, today announced Marc Fungard has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director, resident in London. Fungard will focus on developing technology-driven analytics solutions that address the risk and compliance needs of global organizations to enable more efficient, effective, and scalable results for clients.

Prior to joining K2 Integrity, Fungard held compliance analytics and financial crime compliance leadership roles at HSBC for eight years. As HSBC's Global Head of Compliance Analytics, he oversaw HSBC's pioneering use of sophisticated analytics to support its compliance program. Fungard was responsible globally for HSBC's data, analytics, and financial intelligence capabilities and helped lead HSBC's compliance remediation efforts and the creation of innovative new systems and capabilities. Previously, he built the company's first Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and managed strategic analytical solutions to support the bank's financial crime compliance functions, leading an intelligence-driven technology-enabled complex investigations and strategic threat analysis capacity.

"Marc is a phenomenal addition to the K2 Integrity team, helping drive the firm's tech identity and approach to cutting-edge risk management," said Juan Zarate, Global Co-Managing Partner, K2 Integrity, and first-ever Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for terrorist financing and financial crimes. "Across his career in the public and private sectors, Marc has been an admired leader in the financial crimes compliance space who has reshaped and designed innovative enterprise-wide technology systems and solutions. With Marc, we will continue to deepen and expand K2 Integrity's tech-related services, capabilities, and relationships and build on the strong foundation of tech-enabled platforms and solutions K2 Integrity already provides our clients."

Fungard will work closely with Omer Khan and the experts at AgileTechnologies to amplify and expand K2 Integrity's in-house innovations and explore new opportunities to develop and execute technology-based solutions and partnerships.

"The issues our clients are facing are increasingly complex, fueling a need to stay ahead of tomorrow's risks in an ever-evolving landscape," said Jules Kroll, Executive Chair and Co-Founder, K2 Integrity. "By bringing Marc onto the K2 Integrity team, we are one step closer to helping our clients fully utilize the data at their fingertips and driving next-generation solutions for organizations across the spectrum."

Prior to his position at HSBC, Fungard held several U.S. government (USG) roles, including senior advisor to the Director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), where he worked to reform and strengthen the intelligence and analytic capabilities of the U.S. FIU. He also served as the Director of the Office of Illicit Finance for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, providing tactical and strategic intelligence to support senior Treasury and USG officials, and as an intelligence briefer in the White House. Learn more about Marc Fungard.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity helps clients understand and manage risk so they can lead with confidence in a complex world—and build organizations that are safer, more transparent, and more resilient. By encouraging and enabling organizations to act with integrity, we can increase trust in institutions and promote prosperity and growth throughout the world.

K2 Integrity has realized this promise in its role as the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm—built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard clients' operations, reputations, and economic security.

K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, founded by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy, former senior Treasury and U.S. government officials responsible for helping shape the modern AML/CFT regime.

To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

