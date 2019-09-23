K2 Intelligence and Washington, DC Based Financial Integrity Network Merge

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded by Jules B. Kroll and Jeremy M. Kroll, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Washington, DC based Financial Integrity Network (FIN), a premier strategic advisory firm led by former senior officials of the White House and U.S. Department of the Treasury, dedicated to helping clients strengthen the financial integrity needed to succeed in today's global economic and security environment.

K2 Intelligence and FIN, through their collective skills and services, will design and engineer solutions to help financial institutions, organizations, and jurisdictions confront and overcome a wide range of evolving business, economic, and security threats. K2 Intelligence has extensive experience working with state and federal regulators and, by merging resources and expertise with FIN, will create a powerful combination that seeks to revolutionize how organizations and jurisdictions manage risk, protect themselves from illicit activity, and enhance business opportunities. The foundation for these innovative solutions is based in a comprehensive approach to risk management, taking into account the different threats a client faces, and redefining financial and economic security in the 21st century.

"Combining with FIN and expanding our global footprint to Washington, DC positions us together as the leading governance, risk, and compliance firm in the market," said Jeremy Kroll, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of K2 Intelligence. "These two teams are led by the top people in the field who have deep track records of innovation and execution in both the public and private sectors. By taking a holistic approach, this merger allows us to leverage our existing market-leading financial crime, compliance and investigations capacities to provide clients with unrivaled expertise in a variety of relevant, and often related, services – from building the most sophisticated counter-illicit finance regimes to ensuring cyber financial security. Organizations and jurisdictions today face complex business and political environments, and K2 and FIN can help navigate those environments successfully."

"We are in a period where national economic security issues – like anti-money laundering/counter-terrorist financing, anti-bribery and corruption, cyber financial security, and foreign investment, among others – are taking a predominant role in how the market operates and how risk is defined and managed," said Juan Zarate, Chairman and Co-Founder of FIN. "The ways in which organizations and jurisdictions manage these issues and design systems to ensure financial and commercial integrity, transparency, and security have become critical to business success. K2 and FIN's resources in combination allow us to bring our world-class services and products together to offer new and advanced solutions, novel designs and use of technology, and innovative ways of managing risk while expanding business. In combination, K2 and FIN are poised to define what excellence looks like in the marketplace and to help clients leverage financial integrity as a long-term comparative business advantage."

Building on K2 Intelligence's global track record in complex investigations, financial crimes compliance, and anti-money laundering capabilities, the acquisition of FIN will bolster collective services, including: asset tracing and recovery; financial integrity and advisory training for financial institutions, jurisdictional authorities, and NGOs; the design, development, and implementation of comprehensive financial crimes compliance regimes; evolving global standards and regulatory expectations regarding anti-money laundering/counter-terrorist financing, sanctions compliance, anti-bribery/corruption, and counter-proliferation financing; advisory related to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS); advising clients and countries around the globe with the implementation of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) global standards; design of government counter-illicit financing regimes; cyber financial security services; and risk assessment and strategic alignment services.

About FIN

Founded in 2014, FIN delivers an array of strategic, advisory, training, and technical services to a diverse and select group of financial institutions, sectoral clients, and governments. FIN helps to design and implement best-in-class strategies, policies, and controls to protect against the full range of illicit financing threats. FIN helps clients meet and exceed heightened global standards for financial integrity, allowing them to manage financial crime and sanctions risk more effectively, efficiently, and proactively.

FIN is founded and led by former senior U.S. government officials, who played critical roles in counter-illicit finance policy and regulation, and counter-terrorism more broadly, at the White House National Security Council, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, and the Secret Service.

For more information visit www.finintegrity.com

About K2 Intelligence

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate investigations industry. Redefining 21st-century corporate intelligence, the firm combines subject-matter expertise with cutting-edge technology, bringing to bear the industry's best multidisciplinary teams to solve its clients' most difficult problems.

With offices in New York, London, Madrid, Geneva, Los Angeles, and Chicago, K2 Intelligence advises governments, companies, boards and individuals in business areas including investigations and disputes, regulatory compliance, cyber defense, construction and real estate, strategic risk and security, and private client services.

For more information visit www.k2intelligence.com

The transaction is expected to close subject to customary closing conditions.

