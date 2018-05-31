K2 Intelligence Recognized with Nine National Law Journal Best of the Midwest 2018 Awards

K2 Intelligence received first, second and third place accolades in nine categories, including corporate investigations, cybersecurity provider, data security provider, forensic accounting provider, forensic experts, global risk and investigations consultant, intellectual property litigation consulting service, litigation dispute advisory services consultant, and private investigations provider.

"As a long-time partner to the legal industry, it's gratifying to be recognized by the National Law Journal for the many investigative services we provide to law firms and their clients to help them succeed," said Robert Brenner, chief operating officer for K2 Intelligence. "We believe it is our unique combination of investigative expertise, the best multidisciplinary teams, and customized technology that positions us to address the most complex legal challenges. For the National Law Journal and the members of the Midwest legal community who submitted votes to acknowledge so many facets of our investigative, analytic, and advisory excellence is a great honor."

According to The National Law Journal, each year, its business department polls the Midwest legal community on the best products and services for their law office practice. From data technology products and banking services to litigation support and alternative dispute resolution providers, the National Law Journal's Best of the Midwest showcases the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing the essentials required to compete in today's legal market.

About K2 Intelligence

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate investigations industry. Redefining 21st-century corporate intelligence, the firm combines subject-matter expertise with cutting-edge technology, bringing to bear the industry's best multidisciplinary teams to solve our clients' most difficult problems.

With offices in New York, London, Madrid, Geneva, and Los Angeles, K2 Intelligence advises governments, companies, boards and individuals in business areas including investigations and disputes, regulatory compliance, cyber defense, construction and real estate, strategic risk and security, and private client services.

For more information, visit www.k2intelligence.com.

