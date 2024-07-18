K2 Laboratory Obtains NDC Codes for Two Investigational Drugs

K2 Laboratory recently announced that its two investigational drugs, Brain Rehabilitation oral solution and Telomerase Inhibitor oral solution, have successfully obtained National Drug Code (NDC) numbers.

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Laboratory recently announced that its two investigational drugs, Brain Rehabilitation oral solution and Telomerase Inhibitor oral solution, have successfully obtained National Drug Code (NDC) numbers. This development marks a new milestone in the research projects for these two drugs.

Brain Rehabilitation oral solution is an investigational drug being developed by K2 Laboratory for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Alzheimer's disease, a complex neurological condition, remains a key focus area in medical research.

Telomerase Inhibitor oral solution represents K2 Laboratory's latest research project in the field of cancer studies. Telomerase is a significant topic in cell biology research, and K2 Laboratory is exploring its potential applications in cancer research.

Obtaining NDC numbers is a step in the drug development process. This indicates that these two investigational drugs from K2 Laboratory have completed certain early-stage development phases, laying the groundwork for potential future studies.

K2 Laboratory stated that the company will continue to advance the subsequent research and development work for these two investigational drugs. Additionally, K2 Laboratory plans to maintain its resource investment and intensify its efforts in advancing research and development initiatives.

The progress of these two investigational drugs reflects K2 Laboratory's ongoing commitment to pharmaceutical R&D. Industry insiders view this as a demonstration of the company's efforts in medical innovation.

It is important to emphasize that these two drugs are currently still in the research and development phase. Their safety and efficacy have not been established and will need to be evaluated through rigorous clinical trials. This press release only reports on research and development progress and does not make any claims or implications about potential therapeutic effects.

