K2 Medical Research Opens Boston Area Site in Foxboro, MA - Expanding Access to Clinical Trials and Innovative Treatments

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Medical Research officially opened its newest clinical research site today in Foxboro, MA, expanding access to neurology, psychiatry, cardiometabolic health, endocrinology, and general medicine clinical trials for patients and families across Southern New England. The site's leadership team includes Principal Investigators Daniel Sacchetti, DO, FAAN, and John Stoukides, MD, SCD, RPH, physicians with deep roots in the region's medical community, and William Menard, Managing Partner.

K2 Boston Grand Opening, June 6, 2026

The new K2 Boston site, located in Foxboro, MA, will welcome participants to a state-of-the-art, 7,000SF facility featuring an on-site laboratory, pharmacy, and infusion suite. Just two miles away from the excitement of Patriot Place and Gillette Stadium, K2 Boston hopes participants and their families will not only take part in advancing the future of medicine through clinical research but also enjoy everything the Foxboro community has to offer, from dining and shopping to entertainment, turning each visit into a meaningful and enjoyable experience.

"Today marks an exciting milestone as we open this new clinical research site dedicated to advancing innovation in neuroscience and cardiometabolic health in Foxboro," said Dr. Daniel Sacchetti. "As a neurologist and Principal Investigator, I am proud to help build a center where patients can access cutting-edge clinical trials while contributing to the development of tomorrow's therapies. Our mission is to bring world-class research opportunities closer to the community, fostering collaboration among physicians, researchers, and patients alike. We look forward to accelerating discoveries that improve outcomes and quality of life for individuals affected by neurologic and cardiometabolic disease."

Dr. Sacchetti is a double-board-certified vascular neurologist who joined K2 Medical Research in 2025. He was Chief of Neurology at Southcoast Health, a large multi-hospital healthcare system in SE Massachusetts. Dr. Sacchetti earned his undergraduate degree from Boston College and a master's degree from Boston University before earning his medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Maine. He completed his neurology residency at Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital followed by a fellowship in vascular neurology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical College.

Dr. Stoukides is the Principal Investigator at Rhode Island Mood and Memory in East Providence and serves as Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence. He is also an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Boston University School of Medicine and The Warren Alpert

Medical School of Brown University. In addition, he serves as an Adjunct Professor of Pharmacy at University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy, where he is a member of the founding faculty of the Rhode Island Geriatric Education Center and a faculty member of the Ryan Neuroscience Institute. He holds a Doctor of Science in Geriatrics from URI, Doctor of Medicine from Tufts University School of Medicine, and a BS in Pharmacy from URI.

Mr. Menard brings over 25 years of research experience in the fields of Psychiatry and Neurology to K2 through his work at Rhode Island Hospital and Butler Hospital's Memory and Aging Program. He worked on both the Eli Lilly Trailblazer and Eisai Clarity trials, which led to the FDA approvals of the first two marketed treatments proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of New Hampshire.

K2 Boston is currently enrolling trials across a range of medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, alcohol use disorder and major depressive disorder. The K2 Boston team is actively engaged in the community through partnerships with local primary care providers, clinics, assisted living facilities, and community centers. The team is also proud to participate in health fairs and cultural events while providing free educational seminars to local organizations and the communities they serve.

"In a region known for champions, innovation, and resilience, K2 is proud to join the fight against Alzheimer's, obesity, and other devastating diseases," said Sean Stanton, CEO and Co-Founder of K2 Medical Research. "Our commitment to Greater Boston is simple: bring together elite teams, groundbreaking science, and relentless determination to help people protect the lives and memories they love most."

To learn more, visit k2med.com/k2boston. For information on study eligibility or to schedule a no-cost memory screening, call 508-408-5252.

About K2 Medical Research:

K2 Medical Research is a network of dedicated clinical research sites across Florida, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Tennessee, committed to bringing innovative clinical trial opportunities directly to the communities it serves. With a team of experienced investigators and research professionals, K2 Medical Research conducts Phase I through Phase IV trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including neurodegenerative diseases, cardiometabolic disease, pain, and psychiatric conditions. Each site shares the same mission of advancing medicine while making research accessible at the local level. For more information or to inquire about enrollment, contact 508-408-5252, email [email protected] or visit www.k2med.com/k2boston.

Contact: Tara Tang, Associate Director of Outreach & Recruitment

Phone: 401-209-1460

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE K2 Medical Research