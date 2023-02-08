K2 Skis Partners with BOA®, Pioneering New Innovation in Alpine Ski Boots

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Skis, the original American Ski and Snowboard brand, taps into its legacy partnership with BOA® to introduce a new fit technology to alpine ski boots. The K2 Recon and Anthem BOA boots debut the BOA H+i1 system, providing skiers unprecedented precision fit and performance.

"K2 and BOA have an incredible partnership spanning more than two decades. We collaborated to introduce BOA to snowboard boots and have worked tirelessly to enhance boot fit across the snowsports industry ever since. Teaming up to pioneer BOA in alpine ski boots was a multi-year effort. This innovation has the potential to redefine future ski boot fit and performance," said Tom Johnson, Director of Marketing, K2 Sports.

First to market and available now, K2's premium all-mountain boots, the Recon 120 BOA and the women's K2 Anthem 95 BOA, were redesigned from the ground up to provide the best "wrap" and secure feeling possible in a boot. Harnessing the power of the BOA H+i1 system, the boots offer a tighter toe-seal and superior heel-hold by more evenly distributing pressure across the foot. The dial and cable technology eliminates traditional boot fitting pain points and "hotspots" caused by over tightened buckles.

Both the Recon and Anthem feature K2's all-new MultiFit™ last, ranging from 94mm-104 mm, canceling the need for both a "Low Volume" and "Mid Volume" fit. A heat-moldable liner, integrated internal and external J-Bars, and customizable heel inserts ensure a custom fit that dials in performance and responsiveness for skiers today.

The K2 Mindbender BOA will be the first-ever freeride ski boot with a BOA® fit system, available for men and women this autumn. The Mindbender series feature a tech-toe and walk-mode, making it the boot of choice for freeriders who demand the same performance on and off-piste.

K2 Skis' long history of industry firsts and product innovation align with BOA® Fit System's focus on performance. Welcome to the future of alpine ski boots. The K2 Recon 120 BOA and K2 Anthem 95 BOA are available now at select retailers and K2ski.com .

About K2 – K2 is the original American Ski and Snowboard Brand, founded in 1962 in Washington State. The brand continued to pioneer by expanding into snowboards in 1987 and was the first to specifically engineer products for women starting in 1999; our Women's Alliance™.

About BOA® Fit System –BOA's innovative solutions are designed to deliver micro-adjustable, precision fit engineered to perform in the toughest conditions.

