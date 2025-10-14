K2 Space Announces Details of Groundbreaking 2027 Mission

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Space Corporation has signed a contract with SpaceX to launch three K2 satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket in 2027. The mission will include multiple deployment events to allow the satellites to operate at three different Earth orbits: low-Earth orbit (LEO), medium-Earth orbit (MEO), and geostationary transfer orbit (GTO). K2 Space has named this first of its kind mission Trinity.

K2 Space’s Torrance, California facility enables industrial-scale production of large, high-power satellites, demonstrated by the company’s upcoming Trinity mission operating across multiple Earth orbits.

K2's Trinity mission goes beyond technological demonstration; it is a blueprint for agile, scalable satellite operations across orbital regimes. By using a single launch to deploy satellites across multiple orbits, the mission avoids the cost and complexity of coordinating multiple rockets or rideshare arrangements.

The Trinity mission is made possible by K2's in-house designed 20kW high power electric propulsion system, which allows a K2 satellite to orbit raise from LEO to MEO or GTO to GEO on its own in just a few weeks – a fundamental capability for deploying constellations in the higher orbits. K2's Trinity mission will deliver higher orbit access with greater autonomy and operational impact.

"We are bringing something brand new to the satellite bus industry," said Karan Kunjur, Co-Founder and CEO at K2 Space. "We are building a true multi-orbit satellite that can proliferate in LEO, in MEO, and out to GEO. Rather than simply stating we can proliferate all those orbits, we decided to prove it by deploying into all three orbital regimes on one rocket launch."

Going Big

Trinity will follow K2's upcoming February 2026 mission Gravitas (K2-1), launching as part of an upcoming rideshare mission with SpaceX. Gravitas will serve as a technology pathfinder by demonstrating K2's orbit-raising capabilities from LEO to MEO and enabling long-duration operations in MEO.

Like Gravitas, the Trinity mission will support a hybrid customer base of U.S. government and commercial partners, underlining the power of leveraging commercial innovation for national security objectives.

Dr. John Plumb, Head of Strategy at K2 Space and former Pentagon Space Policy Chief, noted that "K2's approach to deploying our satellites is aggressively pushing the boundaries of what is technologically possible in a smart, deliberate way. With Gravitas in 2026, we're demonstrating core capabilities; with our 2027 mission, we're operationalizing them. And throughout both missions we are further reducing risk and proving the platform. This is not just about delivering satellites – it's about strengthening national security and advancing the US commercial space economy by delivering powerful platforms at low cost and at scale."

About K2 Space

At K2, we're going big. K2 Space is designing the highest-power satellites ever built to expand what is possible in orbit. Engineered to survive the harshest radiation environments and to maximize the capacity of today's launch vehicles, K2 satellites deliver unmatched capability at constellation scale. Over the next five years, K2 constellations will be used to strengthen our security and connectivity across orbits. Over the next ten years, K2 satellites will be used to explore and develop the solar system.

Founded by former SpaceX engineers, K2 Space has raised $200M in venture capital from leading funds like Altimeter Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Alpine Space Ventures, and First Round.

Media Contact: [email protected]

