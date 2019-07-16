K2 Sports Recalls Inline Skates Due to Fall Hazard

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: VO2 S inline skates

Hazard: The skate axle can become loose or a portion of the axle can sheer off during use resulting in a wheel separating from the skate's frame, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled skates and contact K2 Sports or the store where purchased to return the skates for a free repair. K2 Sports is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumer Contact:

K2 Sports toll-free at 866-734-5746 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email k2vo2s@k2sports.com or online at www.k2skates.com and click on "Safety Alert Regarding the VO2 S Skate" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 2,700 pairs of skates (in addition, about 740 pairs were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves the following K2 Sports skate models. K2 is printed on the toe and wheels of the skates and the model name is printed on the label found on the tongue of the skate as well as the Velcro ankle strap. The Item Number can be found on the product ID sticker on the skate packaging and is the first ten numbers of the thirteen digit product code (PROD CODE).

Item Number

(PROD CODE) Model Name Color I190201101 VO2 S 90 PRO M Black/Steel/Red I190201201 VO2 S 90 PRO W Black/Blue I190201301 VO2 S 100 PRO M Black/Yellow I190201401 VO2 S 100 X PRO W (Hi Lo) Black /Purple I190201501 VO2 S 100 BOA Red/White

Incidents/Injuries: K2 Sports has received four reports of loose axle hardware. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Specialty stores nationwide and online at www.k2sports.com from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $280 and $300.

Importer: K2 Sports LLC, of Seattle, Wash.

Manufactured in: Thailand

In Conjunction With: Canada

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alertrappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70293r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Recall Number: 19-168

