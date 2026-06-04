K25.ai Secures US$6 Million Strategic Investment from Nasdaq-Listed NewGen at US$100 Million Valuation; Co-Founders to Join Board and Lead Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K25.ai, an AI-native livestreaming and watch-to-predict prediction market platform purpose-built for Asia-Pacific, today announced that NewGenIVF Group Limited (Nasdaq: NIVF) ("NewGen") has committed an additional US$4 million strategic investment in K25.ai, bringing NewGen's total strategic investment in K25.ai to US$6 million at an implied valuation of US$100 million and further deepening the partnership between the two companies.

The additional investment strengthens NewGen's strategic exposure to K25.ai and underscores growing recognition of K25.ai's positioning at the convergence of AI, livestreaming, digital assets and prediction markets. As part of the expanded strategic alignment, K25.ai Founder and CEO Andy Cheung is expected to lead NewGen's Digital Asset Treasury Strategy, leveraging his prior leadership experience across major digital asset and public-market platforms, including OKX and Prenetics Global Limited, and positioning the strategy as a long-term growth driver rather than a balance-sheet initiative alone.

The investment comes as NewGen launches its Digital Asset Treasury Strategy, with K25.ai expected to serve as a strategic asset within NewGen's broader exposure to AI-powered prediction market infrastructure. K25.ai believes this deepened commitment highlights increasing institutional recognition of its AI-assisted market engine, which is designed to support real-time event creation, content analysis, outcome monitoring and resolution workflows across permitted markets.

K25.ai and NewGen Forge Board-Level Alliance to Accelerate AI Prediction Market Expansion

To further strengthen the strategic relationship between the two companies, NewGen has invited K25.ai Founder and CEO Andy Cheung, together with two other K25.ai co-founders, to join NewGen's Board of Directors as Non-Executive Directors.

Mr. Cheung is expected to lead NewGen's Digital Asset Treasury Strategy and strategic allocation initiatives, bringing extensive experience across public-company leadership, digital assets, technology platforms and value creation. His appointment is expected to deepen alignment between NewGen and K25.ai as both companies pursue opportunities across AI, digital assets and prediction markets, with a focus on disciplined allocation, strategic exposure and long-term public-market value creation.

"NewGen's additional US$4 million commitment is a strong validation of the momentum we are building at K25.ai," said Andy Cheung, Founder and CEO of K25.ai. "This deeper partnership gives us stronger strategic alignment as we accelerate our licensing, product development and regional expansion roadmap. We believe AI-powered prediction markets will become a defining layer of the next digital economy, while NewGen's Digital Asset Treasury Strategy can become a differentiated long-term growth engine supported by disciplined allocation and exposure to next-generation digital infrastructure."

Upcoming Product Launch and Entertainment Economy Collaboration

K25.ai is preparing for its upcoming product launch as user demand continues to build, with waitlist users now exceeding 35,000. The platform is designed to bring prediction markets into live entertainment, creator communities and culturally relevant APAC moments, transforming passive viewing into real-time participation and market-based engagement.

K25.ai is also in close discussions with celebrities, entertainment partners and creator-economy stakeholders across Asia-Pacific. The company sees a significant opportunity in large-scale fan economies across K-pop, J-pop, esports, live events and regional entertainment communities, where highly engaged audiences can interact with prediction events linked to live content, performances, competitions and real-world outcomes in permitted markets.

"Asia-Pacific has some of the world's most powerful entertainment and fan communities, from K-pop and J-pop to esports and live creator culture," said Mr. Cheung. "K25.ai is built to connect that energy with AI-powered prediction markets, giving fans a more interactive way to participate in the moments they already care about. We believe this can unlock a major new engagement layer for celebrities, creators, entertainment platforms and communities across the region."

Capturing a US$1 Trillion AI-Driven Prediction Market Opportunity

Prediction markets are entering a major expansion phase, with Bernstein projecting global prediction market trading volumes could reach approximately US$1 trillion by 2030, up from approximately US$51 billion in 2025. This rapid growth reflects the category's evolution from niche event trading into a broader information market infrastructure for sports, finance, politics, entertainment and real-world outcomes.

K25.ai is strategically positioned at the convergence of AI, livestreaming, digital assets and prediction markets. The platform is designed to turn live content and real-world events into interactive market experiences, enabling users to engage with outcomes across sports, esports, entertainment, creator content, financial events and culturally relevant APAC moments in permitted markets.

By leveraging proprietary AI-assisted infrastructure to generate, monitor and resolve dynamic markets at scale, K25.ai aims to deliver a more responsive and scalable model than traditional prediction platforms. NewGen's increased investment, together with its launch of a Digital Asset Treasury Strategy anchored by major digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL), reflects a broader strategic commitment to next-generation digital economy infrastructure and represents strong validation of K25.ai's long-term enterprise value potential as the platform advances its product, licensing and regional expansion roadmap.

About K25.ai

K25.ai is an APAC-focused AI-native live streaming and watch-to-predict platform. The platform combines real-time content, creator communities, AI-assisted event generation and prediction markets to transform live streaming from a passive viewing experience into an interactive information market.

Through K25.ai, users can watch live content, follow creators, participate in community discussions and engage with prediction events linked to real-world outcomes, sports, esports, entertainment, creator challenges and culturally relevant APAC events in permitted markets. K25.ai uses AI-assisted tools to support event creation, content analysis, data extraction, outcome monitoring and resolution workflows.

K25.ai is not offered to U.S. persons or to users located in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau or other restricted jurisdictions.

Contacts

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SOURCE K25.ai