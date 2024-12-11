K2view is positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Data Masking by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix ™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Data Masking vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named K2view as a 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Data Masking, 2024.

The QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sristi Basu, Analyst at QKS Group, "K2view, a leading provider in data masking solutions, has consistently demonstrated excellence in ensuring compliance with global data protection regulations through robust data anonymization techniques. Their tools enable organizations to obfuscate sensitive data effectively during development, testing, and analytical processes, thus minimizing the risk of data breaches and ensuring regulatory compliance."

"We're excited to be positioned as a leader in the QKS Group's SPARK Matrix for Data Masking," said Ronen Schwartz, CEO of K2view. "This recognition validates our dedication to delivering industry-leading data masking solutions based on the latest advancements in generative AI."

QKS Group defines Data Masking as "a process to replace organizational data with structurally similar, authentic data. The goal is to protect sensitive data while providing a functional substitute. Data masking techniques can include substituting portions of datasets, reorganizing the data, scrambling the data, and more." It is a pivotal tool for enterprises aiming to fortify their data security infrastructure. Organizations can significantly diminish vulnerabilities to unauthorized access and potential data breaches by systematically obfuscating sensitive data.

One of the key technological advancements in the data masking market is the integration of synthetic data generation, which creates entirely artificial datasets that mirror the statistical patterns of real data while excluding any sensitive information, thus facilitating enhanced data privacy and security. Dynamic Data Masking (DDM) is another significant technology that allows real-time protection by selectively hiding sensitive information in query results based on user roles and permissions. Enhanced data discovery and classification tools, often leveraging AI and machine learning, automate the detection and classification of sensitive information across diverse data environments, thus improving the accuracy and efficiency of data masking processes. Data masking tools are increasingly integrated with data catalogs and Attribute-Based Access Controls (ABAC), providing dynamic and context-aware data privacy policies that consistently apply masking rules and granular, role-based access controls.

About K2view

K2view empowers organizations to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with its comprehensive data masking solution. Built on K2View's innovative data product platform, our solution automates the discovery and masking of sensitive data across complex environments. This significantly reduces manual effort, accelerates software delivery, and minimizes the risk of data breaches.

K2view's data product platform extracts data from any source, transforming it into manageable business entities. This enables the rapid creation of tailored, secure datasets for testing and development. A self-service portal and API integration simplifies access and streamline workflows for testers and developers. With K2view, organizations can optimize data security, improve compliance, and deliver higher-quality software faster.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

