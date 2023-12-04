K36 Therapeutics Announces Presentation on KTX-1001 for Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

News provided by

K36 Therapeutics

04 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Poster to be presented Sunday, December 10, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K36 Therapeutics, Inc. ("K36"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing its first-in-class MMSET inhibitor KTX-1001 for t(4;14) multiple myeloma, today announced that its abstract evaluating KTX-1001 in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma has been accepted for presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will be held December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California, and online. Dr. Jesús G. Berdeja, the Director of Multiple Myeloma Research at Tennessee Oncology, will deliver the presentation as part of the Trials in Progress session.

"I am delighted to be presenting the trial progress of KTX-1001 in high-risk subsets like translocation t(4;14)," stated Dr. Berdeja. "There still remains an unmet need for new personalized oral therapies to treat multiple myeloma and novel precision therapeutics like KTX-1001 to address the challenges seen in high-risk patients with translocation t(4;14)."

"We are seeing significant interest and momentum in our Phase 1 trial, and I would like to thank the patients, investigators and their staff for their commitment to generate important data from our trial," said Terry Connolly, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of K36. "KTX-1001 has demonstrated encouraging preclinical activity and a favorable tolerability profile establishing the potential to create a breakthrough therapy for multiple myeloma patients who have exhausted available standard of care treatments."

Presentation Details:

Title: Trial in Progress: A Phase 1 Study of KTX-1001, an Oral, First-in-Class, Selective MMSET Inhibitor in Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Poster Number: 3391
Session Name: 653. Multiple Myeloma: Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster II
Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT
Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Full abstracts can be found at the ASH Annual Meeting website at www.Hematology.org.

About KTX-1001
KTX-1001 is a novel, first-in-class, potent, and selective methyltransferase inhibitor of the catalytic activity of lysine H3K36. It is an orally administered small molecule being developed initially for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, with a focus on patients with the t(4;14) translocation. This inhibitor offers a promising avenue for addressing this challenging high risk patient population.

About the KTX-1001 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
The Phase 1 clinical trial is a single-arm, open-label study in subjects with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. It is a multi-part clinical trial with dose escalation followed by an expansion cohort in patients with the genetic translocation t(4;14) to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of different doses of KTX-1001. For more information and participating centers visit NCT05651932

About K36 Therapeutics, Inc.
Founded in February 2021, K36 is a privately held biotech company backed by Atlas Venture, F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads Capital, Nextech and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMS). Our mission is to translate epigenetic modulation of oncogenic pathways into first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.k36tx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE K36 Therapeutics

Also from this source

K36 Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Benjamin Winograd, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer

K36 Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Benjamin Winograd, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer

K36 Therapeutics, Inc. ("K36"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing its first-in-class MMSET inhibitor KTX-1001 for t(4;14)...
K36 Therapeutics Announces $70 Million Series B Financing to Fund Clinical Proof of Concept of KTX-1001, First-in-class Inhibitor of MMSET for Treatment of Multiple Myeloma Patients with Genetic Translocation (4;14)

K36 Therapeutics Announces $70 Million Series B Financing to Fund Clinical Proof of Concept of KTX-1001, First-in-class Inhibitor of MMSET for Treatment of Multiple Myeloma Patients with Genetic Translocation (4;14)

K36 Therapeutics ("K36"), a privately held clinical-stage biotech company developing KTX-1001, an investigational small molecule methyltransferase...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.